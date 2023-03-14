Thunder Gameday: Keeping Play-In Hopes Alive Against Brooklyn

The Nets will be in Oklahoma City tonight to take on the surging Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning five of their last six games. With less than 20% of the season remaining, every single contest matters.

In a home game tonight, OKC will host the Brooklyn Nets, who have been pretty inconsistent since the major roster shakeup including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Similar to the Thunder, Brooklyn has won five of its last six entering this contest as well and is starting to figure things out.

Which team will continue the hot streak tonight?

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Nets, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Over the past month as the Nets’ new roster has continued to mesh, it’s been hard to truly evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. With that in mind, the numbers suggest Brooklyn is a fantastic perimeter team on offense, converting on 3-pointers more efficiently than nearly any team in the NBA since the major trades.

Furthermore, the Nets have proven to have a solid defense given the team is filled with good individual defenders. They should match up well with the Thunder tonight with the combination of point of attack strength and rim protection on that end.

Mikal Bridges has really been the difference maker for Brooklyn since being added to the roster, putting up star numbers in his new increased role. If Oklahoma City is going to win tonight, slowing him down will be a top priority.

On the flip side, the Thunder’s trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey has dominated over the past two weeks.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-29)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will travel north to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nets head home to host the Sacrmento Kings.

