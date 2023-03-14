Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Gameday: Keeping Play-In Hopes Alive Against Brooklyn

By Inside The Thunder Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQuO4_0lIG7HAP00

The Nets will be in Oklahoma City tonight to take on the surging Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning five of their last six games. With less than 20% of the season remaining, every single contest matters.

In a home game tonight, OKC will host the Brooklyn Nets, who have been pretty inconsistent since the major roster shakeup including Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Similar to the Thunder, Brooklyn has won five of its last six entering this contest as well and is starting to figure things out.

Which team will continue the hot streak tonight?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TV3Pb_0lIG7HAP00

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Nets, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Over the past month as the Nets’ new roster has continued to mesh, it’s been hard to truly evaluate their strengths and weaknesses. With that in mind, the numbers suggest Brooklyn is a fantastic perimeter team on offense, converting on 3-pointers more efficiently than nearly any team in the NBA since the major trades.

Furthermore, the Nets have proven to have a solid defense given the team is filled with good individual defenders. They should match up well with the Thunder tonight with the combination of point of attack strength and rim protection on that end.

Mikal Bridges has really been the difference maker for Brooklyn since being added to the roster, putting up star numbers in his new increased role. If Oklahoma City is going to win tonight, slowing him down will be a top priority.

On the flip side, the Thunder’s trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey has dominated over the past two weeks.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-29)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will travel north to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nets head home to host the Sacrmento Kings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY newsLocal Brooklyn, NY
After Win Over Brooklyn, Oklahoma City Sits at No. 8 in the Western Conference
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Injury Report: Thunder, Raptors Prepare for Battle with Core Intact
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Looking Ahead: Thunder Could Once Again Face Roster Crunch Next Season
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Thunder Struggle With Raptors Height in 128-111 Loss
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Thunder Draft Prospects Shine on Day One of NCAA Tournament
Oklahoma City, OK13 hours ago
Jalen Williams Stays at No. 2 on NBA Rookie Ladder with Unprecedented Play
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
OKC Thunder have Sixth-Easiest Schedule Remaining
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Thunder Draft: Alabama’s Noah Clowney Presents Raw Talent with High Ceiling
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
NBA Draft: Zach Edey Could Provide Size in Second Round For Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy