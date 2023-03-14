Open in App
The State

Here is your guide to St. Patrick’s Day events in Columbia SC for 2023

By Patrick McCreless,

3 days ago

Ready to find that pot of gold?

St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, but there are multiple events and activities slated in Columbia this week. From bar crawls to 5K runs, there should be something for nearly everyone to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day.

Here are five ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Columbia area.

St. Pat’s in Five Points

When: Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: In Five Points on Devine Street, Harden Street, Green Street, Saluda Avenue, Santee Avenue

Come celebrate 41 years of St. Pat’s in Five Points on Saturday. The premier St. Patrick’s Day event in Columbia routinely draws as many as 40,000 people, so prepare for crowds.

The day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K, a 10K and 1-mile family fun run. Then line up along the streets with thousands of others to view the St. Pat’s Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. at Devine Street and Sims Avenue.

National, regional and local bands will hit four different stages starting at noon and will play through 7 p.m. Some of the performers will include Moon Taxi, Hippo Campus, Nate Smith and Drivin N Cryin.

There will also be a Pot O’ Gold Playland from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for children that will include amusement rides, a magician, face painting, balloon animals and more.

Tickets for general admission cost $25 until Friday, then will cost $30 at the gate.

For more details on St. Pat’s in Five Points or to order tickets, click here .

Tin Roof

When: Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Tin Roof at 1022 Senate St.

Come have a glass of green beer at the Tin Roof on St. Patrick’s Day. Live music starts at 5:30 p.m. with Davis & The Love, followed by Phillip Michael Parsons at 9:30 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Oyster Roast

When: Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Stone Retreat at 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia

The Big Red Barn Retreat will host its first oyster roast fundraising event on St. Patrick’s Day. The event will feature a buffet provided by Haile Street Grill, live music and entertainment, along with raffles.

All proceeds will go toward Big Red Barn, a nonprofit that provides services to help veterans recover emotionally and psychologically.

Tickets will cost $60. To order tickets, click here .

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

When: Friday, 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Where: Liberty Tap Room & Grill at 828 Gervais St.

Come out on Friday night, Saturday night or both nights for the sixth annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl. The event will feature eight different places to visit that will offer drink specials and other activities. Check-in time is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Liberty Tap Room .

Tickets can be purchased here .

Participating locations:

  • Liberty Tap Room

  • Hickory Tavern

  • Pearls Oyster Bar (Saturday only)

  • Republic Biergarten

  • Social Bar and Lounge

  • The Aristocrat (Saturday only)

  • The Capital Club

  • Vista Union (Saturday only)

St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: MJ’s Grill at 5 Lake Carolina Way Suite 160

Party it up at MJ’s Grill this St. Patrick’s Day. The restaurant’s event will feature live music from The Killer Beez, a beer and food tent, a large seating area and plenty of Irish food and drink specials.

