Stephen Curry Reveals The Reason Why He Will Stop Counting His Birthdays After Turning 35 Years Old

Stephen Curry talks about turning 35 years old and not counting his birthdays after it.

Stephen Curry is one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the NBA. He proved that once again during the Golden State Warriors' recent matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry and the Dubs easily defeated the Kevin Durant -less Suns and improved their record to 36-33. Following the impressive win, Curry was asked about his thoughts on turning 35 years old. Chef Curry gave a hilarious response to the question.

"It's always been a goal to try to match my Pop — when I came into the league, 16 years is always the goal just cause that's what my dad played," Curry said. "To know, 35 still trying to play at this high of a level. This might be the last birthday I stop counting for a while."

Curry further thanked the fanbase of the Warriors for showing him amazing support over the last 14 years.

"Just definitely blessed, thank God for the ability to be healthy to play with great teammates, playing in front of an amazing fanbase for 14 years. Definitely, a lot more to come."

Stephen Curry has turned 35 years old, and he is still one of the best players in the NBA. He led the Warriors to the NBA Championship last season and is doing everything in his power to help the team defend the title.

Stephen Curry Always Had The Goal Of Playing For 16 Years In The NBA

Steph's father, Dell Curry, had a 16-year-long career in the NBA, where he established himself as a sharpshooter in the league. Curry idolized Dell his entire life, so it's no surprise that he always wanted to match his father's career in the league.

So, playing in the league for 16 years has always been a goal for the Warriors superstar. He revealed that earlier in an exclusive interview with NBA insider Marc Stein .

"When I got to the league, all I wanted to do was get to 16 years, because that's what my dad [Dell] played," Curry said. "And now I'm halfway through 14. I’ve talked to a bunch of people who’ve been in similar situations and you start to have different conversations like, 'At what point did you know it was time to leave?' or whatever the case is and then figuring out what that might mean for you."

Curry is still going strong in the NBA and is on track to fulfill his goal of playing professional basketball for 16 years.

But the bigger question is whether Curry will retire after playing 16 seasons or continue entertaining fans for more years. Well, as of now, it seems like Steph has no plans to stop playing in the NBA anytime soon.

