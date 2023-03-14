Work canceled for state non-emergency employees due to snow

BOSTON (WWLP) – Due to the winter storm in Massachusetts Tuesday, the Governor Healey Administration directed that non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies should not report to their workplace.

“We put a lot of equipment in place ahead of the storm and the utilities also put a lot of equipment in place. But we realize there are certain regions that are just going to get hit harder than others and certainly that’s the case for western Massachusetts,” said Gov. Healey.

Governor Maura Healey in Springfield Tuesday, saying her office remains in contact with the state’s department of transportation and emergency management agency to make sure people are safe.

MEMA Public Information Officer Sara Porter said their state emergency center in Framingham partially activated this morning to respond to the snow event. As well as their regional operation centers in Agawam and Tewksbury.

From wet and heavy snow, to strong coastal winds, Porter said they’re coordinating with organizations like the Red Cross to respond to all of it.

“Really there’s a lot going on and that’s why it’s important to coordinate with all our partners,” said Porter told 22News. “DOT, in terms of roadways and working with the department of public utilities, to kind of monitor what’s going on with the utilities.”

Eversource crews have been out on the roads since 3 a.m. Tuesday trying to keep up with the outages. However, Spokesperson Priscilla Ress said the utility company is paying attention to the impacts the wind could have.

“This wind is going to add an element of danger, it’s going to make it just that much tougher to make the repairs,” Ress explained.

A 40-mile-per-hour speed limit has been temporarily placed from the New York border to Westfield on the Mass Pike.

MassDOT has 501 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation .

