Redding Record Searchlight

3 snowboarders, 3 pitchers earn Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week (March 6-11)

By Ethan Hanson, Redding Record Searchlight,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV2WL_0lIG4vvU00

Rain and snow couldn't stop local baseball and alpine athletes from winning races and tossing gems at tournaments and games last week.

Three snowboarders and three pitchers representing Shasta, Enterprise, U-Prep, Anderson and Red Bluff shredded and threw strikes against competition in Redding and Lake Tahoe.

Shasta High School leads the list of nominees with two of the six athletes who are being recognized.

Here are the six Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week who were chosen for achievements that occurred between March 6 and March 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188qXt_0lIG4vvU00

Emma Sease

School: Shasta

Sport: Snowboarding

Class : Senior

Team contributions: Sease had a strong showing at the California state alpine skiing and snowboarding championships in Lake Tahoe last Tuesday through Saturday. Sease finished top 10 at Lake Tahoe after finishing behind teammate sophomore Stella Hightower in the final race at Mt. Shasta Ski Park on Feb. 27. Sease is qualified to race at the USASA Snowboard National Championships in Copper Mountain, Colorado beginning March 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJCpY_0lIG4vvU00

Owen Asbill

School: U-Prep

Sport: Snowboarding

Class : Junior

Team contributions : Asbill continued his impressive season on the snow after winning the final ski race at Mt. Shasta Ski Park on Feb. 27. Asbill placed in the top 10 at the California state alpine skiing and snowboarding championships. Like Sease, Asbill is qualified to race at the USASA Snowboard National Championships later this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJi1r_0lIG4vvU00

Levi Ross

School: Enterprise

Sport: Baseball

Class : Sophomore

Team contributions: Ross is leading Enterprise to its best start to the season in six years. Ross mixed his fast ball and curveball to shut U-Prep out 4-0 last Saturday at Big League Dreams. The sophomore pitched all five innings with six strikeouts for the Hornets. Enterprise (4-2) is one victory from matching its season win total from 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgLqE_0lIG4vvU00

Cooper Sides

School: Red Bluff

Sport: Baseball

Class : Freshman

Team contributions: Sides is throwing with advanced velocity and spin rate. Sides was clocked at 84 mph. He used his slider to strike out 13 batters in six innings against U-Prep. He allowed zero earned runs in a designated road game at Big League Dreams. U-Prep won 3-2 in eight innings after senior Cody Wrathall was hit with the bases loaded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBuoo_0lIG4vvU00

Stella Hightower

School: Shasta

Sport: Snowboarding

Class : Sophomore

Team contributions : Hightower finished in the top 20 at the California state alpine skiing and snowboarding championships. Hightower also is eligible to compete at the USASA Snowboard National Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJQKV_0lIG4vvU00

Elisea Wiegand

School: Anderson

Sport: Softball

Class : Sophomore

Team contributions : Wiegand was dominant for the second straight week against Pierce last Wednesday. Wiegand tossed a complete game 7-inning no hitter and struck out 20 batters to lead Anderson over Pierce 11-1. Teams in Shasta County are expected to play at least three games at Big League Dreams beginning this Friday to help make up for matchups lost in the past several weeks due to rain and snowstorms.

Each week, the Record Searchlight selects the girl and boy athletes who stand out based on merits from their performance in the prior week. Profiles highlight their accomplishments on the field or inside the gym and provide a glimpse into who they are as students. To make suggestions for R-S Athletes of the Week, email sports reporter Ethan Hanson at ethan.hanson@redding.com or go to bit.ly/3HuxlfW .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14da7X_0lIG4vvU00

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: 3 snowboarders, 3 pitchers earn Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week (March 6-11)

