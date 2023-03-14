PGE makes strides toward environmental goals, report shows

In its latest annual report, Portland General Electric (PGE) said it is making progress on its goal of a clean energy future.

According to the company’s 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the company continues to work toward reduced emissions and sustainable operations despite the challenges of extreme weather events, market volatility, and economic shifts.

“Our responsibilities are significant, and we are continuously evolving our ambitions and best practices to advance sustainability and social equity,” said Kristen Sheeran, PGE’s Director of Sustainability and Resource Planning. “We are firmly committed to a future in which all our customers, employees, and communities can thrive.”

PGE said it continues to reduce its emission intensity as it advances toward its goal of providing its customers with 100 percent clean electricity and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions company-wide by 2040. The company said it had attained 6.06 MMTCO2E, down from a baseline of 8.1 MMTCO2E, and working toward the goal of 1.62 MMTCO2E in 2030 and 0 MMTCO2E in 2040.

Additionally, 39 percent of its electricity is non-emitting, on target for its 2040 goal of 100 percent. Of PGE’s fuel sources, 3 percent is solar, 10 percent is wind, 26 percent is hydro, 34 percent is natural gas, and 6 percent is coal. Twenty-one percent of its power generation was unspecified.

