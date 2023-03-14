60 Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas for Kids of All Ages

Come springtime , the season promises us a host of good things. More sun, warmer weather, a school break and Easter. For many, it’s a time to gather with friends and family, tuck into an Easter brunch , decorate eggs and go on a candy hunt . And we can’t forget the Easter basket , laden with sweets. One thing that’s not so fun, however? The inevitable sugar crash your kid gets after wolfing down one too many marshmallow chicks. As such, you’d be wise to consider some non-candy Easter basket ideas this year.

Below are 60 picks for toddlers, preschoolers, elementary schoolers, tweens and teens that are sure to delight—without the sugar high. From swimsuits (a PureWow editor favorite) to crafts, journals, accessories and makeup, our non-candy Easter basket ideas will have the kids saying, “candy, who?”.

Digital Art by Paula Boudes/PureWow/Boden/Olive & June/Jellycat/Mejuri

Our Top Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas

Creative Easter Basket Ideas That Are Ridiculously Cute

Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas for Babies and Toddlers

Amazon

PureWow’s Director of Audience Development Mary Rogers loves gifting her nieces and nephews Lego sets at Easter, sharing that it’s a fun after-brunch activity to do together. Kids are sure to love this Frozen -themed set, complete with Olaf, Elsa and Anna figurines and multicolored lights.

Amazon

For children who love cars (and need less pieces—this one has 29 versus 59 in the Frozen set), they’ll get a kick out of taking Lighting and Mater to the car wash. The kit for littles includes a spinning turn table and moveable washing arm. And if McQueen gets stuck, Mater can always tow him out.

Tubby Todd

Here’s a non-candy Easter basket idea that both parent and child will appreciate. The Tubby Spring Collection features pear, freesia, magnolia and vanilla for a delicious, fresh hair/body wash, bubble bath and lotion. Bath time has never smelled better.

Slumberkins

Managing Editor Catrina Yohay’s nephew loves Slumberkins, which makes a line of adorable plushies. Gift the baby or toddler in your life a spring-themed stuffed animal for Easter— like this adorable Peep. Perfect for the little sweet-tooth in your life.

Amazon

Rachel Gulmi, Operations Director for Branded Content at PureWow, says that she recently bought her 18-month-old an Ollyball after he played with her nephews and loved it. “It’s an indoor play ball (kind of like throwing around a balloon) so there's no risk of breaking anything. You can also color it in with markers!”

Amazon

Your kid will love how soft this plush bunny is while parents can appreciate that it has won Oppenheim Toy Portfolio’s Platinum Award for Best Toy three years in a row. The stuffed animals are hand-made in Peru by women artisans and if you buy one, your purchase provides 10 meals to children in need.

Melissa & Doug

Even the youngest kids of the bunch can take part in an Easter egg hunt with this interactive board book. Over 10 pages, they’ll explore different sounds and textures with springtime illustrations.

Melissa & Doug

This tasty bubble tea plush toy has five multi-textured pieces for a baby to explore. From the plush cup and whipped cream to the bell and mirror, the toy can be clipped to a stroller, car seat or diaper bag for easy entertainment.

Amazon

We have yet to meet a kid that doesn’t love bubbles. Pop this in the diaper bag to tote to the park, set it out on the back patio or bring it to a play date for guaranteed entertainment—with little effort on the caregiver’s part. The bubble machine turns on with the press of a button and comes with two bottles of pre-made bubble solution.

Amazon

This one is super squishy, super comfy and guaranteed to become a favorite plushie. The company makes many different stuffed animals, so if the pig won’t do, then maybe the hamster, bunny, dog or duck will please instead. The toys are machine washable and come in various sizes, from small to large.

Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas for Preschoolers

Amazon

Kiddos as young as three can participate in the Easter festivities with this Easter egg decorating kit. Opting for eight markers instead of dyes will minimize the mess, and the eggs are neatly contained in the EggMazing spinner, making it easy for kids to decorate without a runaway egg.

Amazon

Australian heeler dog Bluey has won fans across age ranges , and kids are sure to love this activity book filled with prompts and activities to keep them occupied for an afternoon (or a car ride). These books are a hit with Assistant News & Entertainment Editor Joel Calfee’s nieces, whose parents also appreciate that it’s mess-free: this water-reveal activity keeps all color confined to the book. Plus, it’s reusable. Once the colors fade, kids can go over art sheets again for another round of fun.

Amazon

Read this book right before your own Easter egg hunt to inspire the kiddos (and let Bluey show them the ropes on how it’s done). Will Bluey and Bingo successfully find the Easter Bunny? Guess you’ll have to find out.

Amazon

Indulge a budding ballerina’s imagination with this magnetic dress-up doll that comes in a portable box. Over 40 magnets ensure hours of fun, and other sets will give kids the option of playing dinosaurs, lions, sharks, alligators, princesses and unicorns.

Amazon

Executive Editor Alexia Dellner recommends Crazy Aaron’s Liquid Glass Thinking Putty, which entertains kids as young as 3 years old. It comes in myriad colors, doesn’t dry out and can be sculpted, squeezed and torn—all to be safely (and neatly) stowed back in its tin when playtime is over. “I also kind of love this for myself,” she adds. “It’s so soothing to play with!”

Amazon

A bunny jigsaw puzzle is a fun addition to an Easter basket, but there are also options for a dinosaur, unicorn and Dalmatians if the kid in question prefers something else. The 40-piece puzzles are great for kids aged 3 to 5, and will help teach concentration, patience and dexterity.

Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas for Elementary Schoolers

Sam's Club

It’s never been easier to stage an Easter egg hunt. Break out these DIY pails and let the kids spend part of the afternoon decorating to their hearts’ content. The kits come with chocolate eggs, which you can hide for the hunt later. Each pail has a paint-by-number guide, eight acrylic paint colors and two paint brushes so kids can unlock their inner artist.

Amazon

Kids will love playing with kinetic sand, which magically sticks to itself and can be formed into all sorts of shapes. Now they can build that sandcastle without having to leave the house.

Boden

Several PureWow editors have fond memories of getting a new swimsuit in their Easter baskets as kids in anticipation of warmer weather and beach vacations. This colorful little number is machine washable, fully lined and has a stylish square neckline and puffy ruched sleeves to dress up the simple silhouette. Save 20 percent with the code H3K9.

Boden

Let’s just say we think kids will go bananas for these fun swim shorts, which come in nine different patterns, including watermelon, sharks, whales, turtles and sailboats. Machine washable, lined and made from recycled materials, these swim trunks will have your kid ready for a summer of fun in the sand. Plus, you can save 20 percent with the code H3K9.

Amazon

Maybe a real puppy isn’t in the cards, but these adorable Lego dogs sure do give an actual one a run for the money. Beagle? Poodle? Schnauzer? Pug? Kids will be able to build seven different dogs to play with, and the pups come with accessories, including a bowl, bone, ball and toy Easter bunny. So, you know, it’s almost like having the real thing.

Amazon

Your kid will be the life of the party when they pull this temporary tattoo mega-pack out of their Easter basket. Designs include hearts, crowns, rainbows, food and animals that adhere to a variety of surfaces, including skin, glass and plastic. Tattoos apply in 15 seconds and last four to six days for maximum fun with little effort.

Amazon

Editorial Assistant Delia Curtis says that Jellycat plushies were always a hit at a gift shop they used to work at. “Their Blossom Bunnies are a hit every time. We used to sell these like hotcakes.” Kids will love the super-soft material, unconventional animals (octopus, anyone?) and size (12 inches) that makes it perfect for snuggling at bedtime.

Melissa & Doug

Reviewers love this butterfly craft kit, noting that it’s a hit with youngsters and easy to set up and clean up. Each kit comes with four magnets, paint, gem stickers and glitter glue so each artist can personalize their magnet.

Amazon

With big doe eyes, glittery ears and rainbow fur, this Easter bunny is anything but conventional, and we’re sure kids will be delighted to find it in their Easter basket.

Amazon

This easy peel-and-stick stained glass activity is safe for kids—no individual assembly of glass required. The kit includes a sticker that will challenge them to match the correct shapes to the glass frame. The end result is a beautiful suncatcher they can hang from a window.

Amazon

Part science experiment, part garden, this root-viewing planter box will teach kids about gardening basics, plus how to care for a plant. (Good training for a puppy, perhaps?) In the box, you’ll find U.S.-sourced seeds, organic soil, drain tray, planter, sticker sheet and easy instructions that’ll get them up and running in no time.

Madewell

They might not be ‘90s kids but they can rock the claw clips just like mom. The set of three comes in pink, brown and green—an ode to spring. A dainty compliment to the new Easter dress.

Amazon

Glitter, rainbows, hearts, oh my. Surprise the fashionista in your life with some sparkly hair accessories. The eight pack includes four rainbow headbands and four heart and mermaid styles, which can be worn everywhere from parties to the playground.

Amazon

Shake off the Easter brunch food comma by taking the kids to the park to fly a kite. This one comes in five colors and is easy for a beginner to control.

Amazon

Get your tween off the screen and into the world of make believe with a variety of Minecraft stuffed animals. Up for grabs are a parrot, dragon, creeper, Enderman and baby pig. They’re great as bedroom accents or for an afternoon of playing make-believe.

Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas for Tweens

Hally

So your tween wants to sport green hair today? That’s a can-do with Hally’s Shade Stix. The hair colors are easy to apply, so kids can probably do it themselves with a little supervision. It’ll last just a day (in case green is a regret) and wash out with one shampoo.

Boden

Pulling this out of the Easter basket will have your tween eager to hit the beach with her friends. While this pretty number is available for ages 2 to 14, we think the tween in your life will especially appreciate the dainty broderie ruffled neckline and bold color choices.

Amazon

With an average of five stars on nearly 10,000 reviews, these swim trunks are sure to be a hit. They also double as board shorts for all-day wear from the beach to the boardwalk. Additionally, the company claims that each pair has an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50+, meaning it will block up to 90 percent of UV rays. Goodbye, sunburn.

Petite 'n Pretty

If a tween in your life is starting to riffle through the grown-ups' makeup cabinets, it’s time to gift them their own. Enter Petite ‘n Pretty, a makeup company designed for tweens starting their beauty journeys. The gift set includes lip gloss, eye shadow, skin care essentials and a cute bag to store it all away. The products are certified vegan and gluten, nut, paraben and phthalate free.

Amazon

Sunscreen is an essential no matter your age, and Larkly’s refillable powdered SPF 30 makes reapplication quick and fun. It’s got green tea extract, black licorice root and resveratrol in a hypoallergenic formula that’s free of parabens, sulfate, silicone and phthalates. As someone who hates sunscreen, I love the effortless feel of the powder and the fact that I don’t have to touch my face to reapply. Bonus: it fits perfectly in any handbag or backpack, is refillable and environmentally friendly.

Olive & June

Your tween will be delighted to step into spring with a fresh mani, and Olive & June press-ons make it neat and easy to spruce up those nails. The kit includes 21 sizes and 42 nails for the best fit and promises to last up to a week. To remove them, simply soak nails in warm soapy water or acetone.

Amazon

These handmade bath bombs come in a mega set of 12—perfect for dispersing among many an Easter basket. Each one is loaded with shea and cocoa butter, and scents include black raspberry vanilla, strawberry-kiwi, lemongrass green tea and Victorian rose. Coloring is skin-safe and won’t stain the tub.

Amazon

There’s no denying it: pickleball is having a moment as America’s new national pastime. Putting a set in this year’s Easter basket will spell fun for the whole family. This one includes four paddles and balls, a storage bag and towels. If you (and your kids) are serious about your game, you can upgrade to fiberglass paddles, which the company promises will provide a lightweight feel with great spin.

Amazon

Roller skating took off in 2020 , and now’s a time as good as any to introduce your tweens if the bug hasn’t bitten them yet. You’ll be setting them up for many a weekend evening at the rink with friends. These boots are affordable, unisex and a great option for beginners to skate indoors or out.

Amazon

It’s never too early to introduce kids to the concept of mindfulness, and being a tween means entering a time of transition. The teenage years are on the horizon, they’re entering middle school and leaving childhood behind. This journal will encourage them to reflect, dream and practice gratitude in what can be a turbulent period of growing up.

Amazon

If your tween in question already has an instant camera , gifting a scrapbooking kit is a great way to put all those pictures to good use. In the box is everything they need for an ultimate crafting afternoon, from a photo album to punchouts, frame cards, washi tape, sequins and wave stickers.

Amazon

This Rubik’s cube set is a hit with kids and adults alike: just peek at the 6,200 reviews that gave this set an average rating of 4.5 stars. Buyers have lauded it as an excellent alternative to screen time that provided a good challenge and friendly competition between kids, who enjoyed the non-traditional shapes.

Amazon

The word puzzle that accidentally took the internet by a storm is now a party game. If you have a word aficionado or puzzle lover in the family, they’ll enjoy trying their hand. In the box are dry-erase boards, markers and letter tiles.

Amazon

For the budding scout in the family, a Swiss army knife is basically a rite of passage. The classic tool comes in myriad colors, from bright pink to lime green and cobalt blue, offering up the standard functions: scissors, knife, nail file, screwdriver, key ring, toothpick and tweezers. With this, they’re ready for that summer camping trip.

Non-Candy Easter Basket Ideas for Teens

Nomadix

Billed as the only towel you’ll ever need, the Nomadix multi-purpose towel does promise a whole lot: drying four times faster than traditional terry towels; sand, funk and pet hair resistant; absorbs four times its weight; repurposes 30 plastic water bottles. Quite a few of our editors recall receiving a new beach towel in their Easter baskets, so if you’re going to throw one in, make it this one.

Deux Mains

With summer vacation on the horizon, your teen will appreciate these well-made flip flops that are a cut above the flimsy rubber discount store variety. Each pair has a recycled rubber sole and is made from sustainably sourced leather in Haiti and produced in a women-owned, solar-powered factory. There’s also a quality guarantee.

Amazon

Rainbow flip flops are popular for a reason. With unparallelled arch support and sturdy construction, it’s no wonder these are a summertime favorite. The company also has a cool recycling initiative. If you decide to retire a pair, you can send them back to the company, which will repair and donate them to people in need.

Olive & June

The well-loved manicure system from Olive & June has everything your teenager needs to create salon-worthy nails: cuticle and foot serum; clippers, a file and buffer; and a durable topcoat, among other goodies. Choose anywhere between one and six nail polishes to include or go for the seasonal collections.

Made Trade

Looking for a twist on the conventional Easter pail or basket? Gift your teen goodies in this Made Trade handwoven palm leaf tote. They’ll be carrying it around all summer long. The bag is made by Mexican artisans and the structured shape will keep items from spilling out when set down.

Kate Spade

Summer is coming, and you can make sure your teen kicks off the season in style with this retro pair of Kate Spade sunnies, guaranteed to earn squeals of delight. The glasses are one-size-fits all and come in white and blue.

Mejuri

Jewelry can be expensive, but this stacked ring from Mejuri checks all the boxes: affordable price point, classy design—it’s an ideal first piece of “serious” jewelry to gift a teenager (and will teach them to care for something valuable).

Kate Spade

House key, car keys, hand sanitizer—it’s hard to keep everything organized and consolidated. This cute, leather spring tulip key fob is a fashionable way to keep it all together with a burst of color.

Fenty Beauty

Every gal (or guy) needs an emergency (mini) tube of lipstick in their bag for the last-minute touch up. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty’s semi-matte duo has a high-pigment formula packed with hyaluronic acid and Vitamins C and E. The bullet design, inspired by the singer’s cupid’s bow, promises easy application.

Amazon

Give your teen a spa day with Beauty Director Jenny Jin’s favorite mask . Dubbed Korea’s top sheet mask, Jin says, “When the weather is changing or I haven’t slept well and my face looks like a desiccated prune, there is only one thing that provides immediate relief to my dry, lackluster skin.” The mask promises to smooth, hydrate, treat blemishes and promote skin cell renewal. Sounds like relief to acne-ridden teenage skin.

Madewell

Spring has sprung with these cute floral bobby pins that’ll take your teen right back to the ‘70s. The four-pack features two gold-plated flower pins and dot pins that’ll give the everyday hairdo something extra special.

Mejuri

Buyers are raving: these earrings are an elegant way to dress up a casual outfit, and the quality is exceptional for the price. The earrings feature gold vermeil, a thick layer of 18k gold over sterling silver, set with a beautiful topaz stone.

Evolve Together

Lemon, bergamot and sandalwood come together to create a refreshing hand sanitizer that kills 99.9 percent of bacteria. The plant-based solution contains 100 sprays per refill (six are included in the pack) and are lightly perfumed with essential oils. It’s also the winner of the 2022 Women’s Health Beauty Awards and Men’s Health Grooming Awards.

Amazon

High school comes with plenty of ups and downs with the future on the horizon. This 160-page journal, filled with prompts and goal planners, will help your teen dream big; organize and achieve their goals and encourage them to explore new interests.

Evolve Together

With a gentle lavender, chamomile and vanilla scent, this lip balm does it all: restores chapped lips, tames flyaways, moisturizes cuticles and cheeks. Coconut oil, shea and jojoba oil create a rich formula that is designed to hydrate, soothe and moisturize.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

70 Easter Dinner Ideas That Go Beyond Glazed Ham