Daily Energy Insider

Entergy Texas funds electric vehicle charging station at Sam Houston State University with $255,000 grant

By Chris Galford,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xk3ZS_0lIG4XwA00

A grant totaling $255,000 in funds was given to Sam Houston State University (SHSU) by Entergy Texas last week to expand electric vehicle access with the campus’s first fast charging station.

Such stations can charge EVs in under an hour; in this case, the charging will be powered by 80 solar panels. Funding came from Entergy’s Environmental Initiatives Fund, dedicated to helping reduce emissions, protect natural resources, and restore wetlands and forests. However, the design and implementation of the charging station was a joint project between the university’s department of engineering technology and academic community engagement staff. Charging through the station should be ready for students, employees, and the general public by July 2023.

“This is going to be the first DC fast charging station as well as the first solar project on campus,” Dr. Reg Pecen, SHSU professor of engineering technology, said. “Vehicles with totally empty batteries will be charged in 30 to 40 minutes as opposed to the seven to eight hours with a regular EV charger.”

Entergy, the parent company of Entergy Texas, is one of the members of the Electric Highway Coalition, working to guarantee EV drivers have access to a widespread network of charging stations dotting major highways. The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) estimates that 18 million EVs will be on those roads by 2030.

In Texas specifically, the company also hopes the funds will help students and faculty get close-up insights into solar and EV technology.

“At Entergy Texas, we always look for ways to partner with universities and learning institutions in our service territory to advance evolving technologies,” Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas, said. “This grant will help students and faculty gain valuable experience with both solar panels and EV chargers.”

The post Entergy Texas funds electric vehicle charging station at Sam Houston State University with $255,000 grant appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

