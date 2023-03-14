Open in App
Warren County, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Energy Insider

Jersey Central Power & Light upgrading transmission line structures along 40 miles

By Chris Galford,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07b7ZR_0lIG4VAi00

Eying reliability and outage improvements for its service area, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) earlier this month began updating structures along a 40-mile stretch of high-voltage transmission line stretching through Hunterdon, Morris, and Warren counties of New Jersey.

In all, 53 new wood pole structures will be added under the approximately $6 million Energizing the Future project. Work started in the area last year when JCP&L replaced 12 structures along the same line. These improvements should strengthen the 115-kV line overall and help counteract unplanned outages for more than 3,000 customers.

“The installation of this new infrastructure will create a more resilient line that can better withstand the effects of severe weather and continue to deliver safe, reliable power for our customers,” Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey operations for FirstEnergy, said.

Energizing the Future did not begin or end with these efforts, and the transmission system will continue to transform. Down the line, this will include advanced equipment and technologies, reliability improvements, and more. Last year, FirstEnergy invested more than $10 billion into the initiative, and it has been upgrading or replacing existing power lines, adding smart technology, and upgrading substations since 2014.

The post Jersey Central Power & Light upgrading transmission line structures along 40 miles appeared first on Daily Energy Insider .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Hundreds attend information session on offshore wind project in Ocean City, N.J.
Ocean City, NJ1 day ago
Chick-fil-A gets approval to build new N.J. location
East Brunswick, NJ16 hours ago
‘Power in the Pines’ airshow returns to New Jersey at the Joint Base
Lakehurst, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
35 MPH Speed Limit to Start on Route 18 This Friday
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Winter storm winds looming, bringing evening power outage worries
Newark, NJ3 days ago
NJ prices at the supermarket, car lot continue to rise
Middlesex, NJ2 days ago
Concerns Building Over New I-80 Interchange In Stroud Township
Stroud Township, PA1 day ago
Jackson Approves 114-Acre Open Space Purchase
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
N.J. weather: When will the snow start? Latest update on timing, snowfall forecast.
Passaic, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy