Biden Set to Announce Executive Order Increasing Gun Background Checks

Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

President Biden will announce an executive order on Tuesday designed to increase the number of background checks required before gun sales, the White House said in a statement . The order, which will move “the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation,” will also direct Attorney General Merrick Garland to clamp down on gun sellers “who are willfully violating existing law” and make them compliant with existing background check legislation. Biden will announce the order during a visit to Monterey Park , California, where he will “grieve with the families and community impacted by the mass shooting that claimed 11 lives and injured nine others in January,” the statement read.

