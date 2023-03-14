China’s Xi Set to Hold First Meeting With Zelensky Since Invasion Began: Report

Adam Scotti/Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to have a virtual meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky , according to a report. The event would be the first time the two politicians have spoken since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022 and is indicative of Beijing’s recent diplomatic attempts to find a way to end the war, sources familiar with the planned meeting told The Wall Street Journal . The meeting is likely to take place after Xi’s reported visit next week to Russia, where he will speak with his ally Vladimir Putin. Sources also told the Journal that Xi is considering making visits to other European countries as part of his journey to Moscow, though a full itinerary has yet to be finalized.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal