China to re-open visa applications after strict COVID-19 policies

The nation will also begin visa-free entry for the island of Hainan, cruise ships visiting Shanghai and in the Guangdong province from foreign travelers from Hong Kong and Macao.
Chinese citizens will be allowed to travel to 60 countries on tour groups, a change from 20 during the pandemic.
Officials are hoping tourism will give China's economy a jumpstart as its gross domestic product grew by 3% in 2022, its lowest in about 50 years. The Chinese government earlier this month announced a projected 5% growth in its economy for 2023, its lowest forecast in recent history.
The Chinese government registered 115 million cross-border trips in 2022, well short of the 670 million in pre-pandemic 2019.
Foreign travel suffered a freefall -- from 97.7 million in 2019 to 4.47 million last year.
Comments / 0