Jen Psaki Says She’d Never Be Allowed To Do What Fox Hosts Did: ‘MSNBC Has A Very High Standard Of What Is Factual’

Former White House Press Secretary and current MSNBC Jen Psaki told late-night host Stephen Colbert that she’d never be asked to do what Fox News hosts did in the blockbuster Dominion filings because “MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual.”

Psaki has not been shy about ripping Fox News over conduct revealed in the blockbuster filings by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages.

During an appearance on Monday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki, Psaki was asked about the Fox News news, and whether her new employer would ever ask her to do any of the things described in the Dominion filings:

STEPHEN COLBERT: Okay. So if your bosses at MSNBC, which is sort of sometimes called like a liberal Fox, I don’t think it’s entirely fair. If you were asked to do any of that stuff, what would you say? JEN PSAKI: I would say no, but I would never be asked that. STEPHEN COLBERT: But I’m asking. It’s an if. It’s a hypothetical. JEN PSAKI: Well. I don’t do hypotheticals. But B, look, I think this is an important piece to dive into because MSNBC has a very high standard of what is factual. You have to go through a process before you report things on air to make sure they are factual and you have sources. That is how news should work. Now you can have informed opinion, which is what. I will share and what others will share, informed experiences, informed perspective. That is an important part of reporting as well. But there is a huge difference between going out there reporting things that are inaccurate, knowingly reporting they’re inaccurate, and sharing perspective.

Fox News issued a statement responding to the latest documents on Monday:

Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny,” the network said, “as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims. Their summary judgment motion took an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law that would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear Fox for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

Watch above via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

