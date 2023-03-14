March nor’easter: Town-by-town snow totals (so far)

Some Massachusetts residents woke up to a two feet of snow Tuesday morning after the nor’easter ramped up overnight .

The long-duration storm is expected to bury parts of Western and Central Massachusetts with up to 2 feet of snow before it winds down early Wednesday.

The rain-to-snow shift in Eastern Massachusetts is expected around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect statewide, and a high wind warning in effect along the coast.

Here’s a look at town-by-town snow totals as of 8 a.m.:

Franklin County

Hawley - 24 inches

Hampden County

Southwick - 8 inches

Hampshire County

Plainfield - 20 inches

Westhampton - 13 inches

Goshen - 12 inches

Chesterfield - 12 inches

Middlesex County

Ashby - 13.3 inches

Worcester County

Ashburnham - 12.7 inches

Princeton -12 inches

Sterling - 11.5 inches

Hubbardston - 10.5 inches

Phillipston - 9.5 inches

Rutland - 8 inches

Holden - 7 inches

Fitchburg - 6 inches

Barre - 4 inches

This list will be updated as more snowfall totals are reported.

