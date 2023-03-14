March nor’easter: Town-by-town snow totals (so far)

Some Massachusetts residents woke up to a two feet of snow Tuesday morning after the nor’easter ramped up overnight .
The long-duration storm is expected to bury parts of Western and Central Massachusetts with up to 2 feet of snow before it winds down early Wednesday.
The rain-to-snow shift in Eastern Massachusetts is expected around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect statewide, and a high wind warning in effect along the coast.
Here’s a look at town-by-town snow totals as of 8 a.m.:
Franklin County
Hawley - 24 inches
Hampden County
Southwick - 8 inches
Hampshire County
Plainfield - 20 inches
Westhampton - 13 inches
Goshen - 12 inches
Chesterfield - 12 inches
Middlesex County
Ashby - 13.3 inches
Worcester County
Ashburnham - 12.7 inches
Princeton -12 inches
Sterling - 11.5 inches
Hubbardston - 10.5 inches
Phillipston - 9.5 inches
Rutland - 8 inches
Holden - 7 inches
Fitchburg - 6 inches
Barre - 4 inches
This list will be updated as more snowfall totals are reported.
