Don't Make Plans For 2046 Valentine's Just Yet — NASA Says An Asteroid Could Smash Them

NASA flagged a new asteroid last week named 2023 DW and said that it has the potential to impact Earth in 2046.

What Happened: NASA said that they have been tracking the 2023 DW, which has a small chance of impacting the Earth in 2046. The asteroid, with an average estimated diameter of 50.3 meter, is expected to impact Earth on Feb. 14, 2046.

However, “often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future,” NASA tweeted.





“Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in.” NASA added.

The asteroid is currently at a distance of 0.15 astronomical units from the Earth. One astronomical unit is roughly the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

As of Tuesday, there is a one in 670 odds of impact between the asteroid and Earth or 0.15% chance of impact. said Nasa.

As per Center for Near Earth Object Studies , there is 99.85% chance that the asteroid will miss the Earth.

