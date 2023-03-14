Open in App
Spanaway, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News Tribune

He’s going to prison after fatally shooting a friend who stayed with him in Spanaway

By Shea Johnson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6u2j_0lIG022y00

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for fatally shooting a friend in Spanaway and sparking a 90-minute stand-off with police.

Michael Jerome Matthews’ sentencing Friday in Pierce County Superior Court followed his guilty plea last month to first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon enhancement, court records show.

In November 2021, Matthews was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Denerio Ferguson , a friend from Georgia who had been living with Matthews and the mother of Matthews’ child. Ferguson was shot in his chest and lower abdomen, according to the charging document in the case.

Citing an interview with the mother of Matthews’ child, authorities said they learned that Matthews had become paranoid and accused her and Ferguson of being involved with each other.

The shooting on Nov. 1, 2021, which occurred in the 200 block of 165th Street South, was preceded by a physical altercation between Matthews and the victim, according to the charging document. After the shooting, Matthews fled to his mother’s house, setting off a stand-off with authorities.

When Matthews exited the home, he did not comply with orders to put his hands up and instead reached into his clothing, according to the charging document. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody after approaching him with a shield.

Matthews, who appeared intoxicated, was taken to a hospital because detectives were concerned he might have consumed drugs and a large quantity of alcohol.

Inside Matthews’ mother’s house, authorities found cartridges that matched a shell casing at the scene of the shooting, the charging document shows. With a gun-detection dog, they recovered the gun used in the shooting outside of the home. It had previously been reported stolen.

Matthews, who appeared to be dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues, initially faced second-degree murder charges. He underwent three psychological evaluations while waiting to stand trial, court records show.

He reported to evaluators that he heard voices and saw hallucinations. The mother of his child told authorities that he had attempted to kill himself by overdosing on four occasions in the year leading up to the shooting.

While Matthews initially was deemed mentally incompetent for trial, evaluators ultimately concluded that he understood the nature of the proceedings against him and that it was unclear whether his reported psychiatric symptoms were genuine, court records show.

A detective contacted Matthews three days after the shooting and asked if he wanted to talk. According to the charging document, Matthews did not.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” he reportedly said. “I just know ... I was at home ... someone tried to run in my house. My girlfriend held him back. I killed him. I got kids at home.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
23-year-old sentenced in two fatal Tacoma muggings. Younger ‘accomplice’ awaits trial
Tacoma, WA14 hours ago
He killed man with shotgun in Lakewood, then fled to Oregon. Here’s his sentence
Lakewood, WA14 hours ago
Toddler Beaten to Death by Tacoma Mother Has Been Identified
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
He killed a homeless Tacoma woman, stabbed another. Did he fake psychosis pretrial?
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Teen dead after shooting at Federal Way apartment complex
Federal Way, WA1 day ago
Washington State Troopers Won’t Be Charged After Man Dies of Meth Overdose During Arrest
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
After teen’s alcohol deal soured in Tacoma, he put bullet in buyer’s door, charges say
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Seattle police arrest man in hate crime attack on tourist
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
Driver shot in the face on I-5 in Kent; troopers search for suspect
Kent, WA1 day ago
Suspect in Moclips homicide turns himself in to police
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Family outraged after son’s accused murderer has charge dropped to manslaughter
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Man accused of fatal shooting at Tacoma motel pleads guilty, but not to pulling trigger
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Bremerton man yells for help, says his son shot him before son died by suicide
Bremerton, WA2 days ago
SPD: Car crashes into North Seattle home, kidnapping victim escapes from trunk
Seattle, WA1 day ago
He was charged with murder at notorious Tacoma motel. Here’s why charges were dropped
Tacoma, WA3 days ago
Tacoma police investigating after woman assaulted, injured on Hilltop
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
18-month-old who overdosed on mother's fentanyl revived by Narcan at Olympia hospital
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Suspected Tacoma arsonists to appear in court
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
A man died in the custody of state troopers in Tacoma. Here’s why they won’t be charged
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
‘Identity theft lab’ found inside trailer lands Washington man behind bars, feds say
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Thurston County Deputies Arrest One After Shooting Near Church and School
Lacey, WA1 day ago
Two Charged for Allegedly Breaking Into Deceased Man’s Property in Centralia This Week
Centralia, WA1 day ago
12-year-old boy almost kidnapped blocks away from elementary school in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Accused drunk driver went airborne in high-speed crash that killed Tacoma man, charges say
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Tacoma escape room business recovering from fire after arson arrest
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Seattle Police: Prolific suspect arrested, 5 cases now closed
Seattle, WA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy