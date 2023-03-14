Open in App
Cedar Hill, TX
See more from this location?
CBS DFW

1 woman dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Cedar Hill home

By Raegan Scharfetter,

3 days ago

Top Stories in North Texas, March 13 04:03

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) One woman is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in Cedar Hill Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. March 13, police responded to a shooting call at 1209 Neptune St.

When officers arrived, they found two adult female victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police said a juvenile was also at the residence but was left unharmed.

Officers reported one of the victims gave "limited suspect information" that led to a vehicle pursuit in Dallas and the subsequential apprehension of a man.

The man was taken to the Cedar Hill Police Department for questioning, police said. They shared that the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic incident and that there's no threat to the public.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Dallas police searching for suspect after shooting hospitalizes 2
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Firefighters injured in Valley View Mall fire return home from hospital
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Suspected car thief shot by apartment complex tenant while in the act, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage shooting
Fort Worth, TX15 hours ago
Man dies in Fort Worth crash
Fort Worth, TX16 hours ago
East Oak Cliff murder victim now identified
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dallas police searching for suspect after 2 people were shot near Red Bird
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Missing man last seen in Cedar Hill, possibly going towards Garland, police say
Cedar Hill, TX1 day ago
Victims killed in Deep Ellum shooting identified
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2 firefighters injured in overnight fire at old Valley View Center in North Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man found fatally shot near roadway; Dallas police searching for suspect
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cedar Hill domestic violence shooting leaves 1 woman dead, 1 injured
Cedar Hill, TX3 days ago
16-year-old dies after taking Percocet laced with fentanyl
Plano, TX22 hours ago
Woman killed, another wounded in Cedar Hill domestic violence incident
Cedar Hill, TX3 days ago
Shooting and crash in Dallas parking lot leaves 1 dead
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Stolen Dallas horses: Teen involved in deadly crash suspected of leading recent horse thefts
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Texas AMBER Alert canceled for missing Royse City 2-year-old Jordan Sangbong
Royse City, TX1 day ago
Stolen Dallas police squad car leads to SWAT standoff
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Plano Police Searching for Semi-Driver in Hit & Run That Claimed Young Mother's Life
Plano, TX2 days ago
Deep Ellum neighborhood stricken by recent shootings involving bystanders
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police shoot armed, suicidal man
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Teen arrested after horses stolen from Dallas ranch
Dallas, TX2 days ago
One person killed in crash along 820 Express lanes in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
11 suspects arrested, 6 wanted in connection with ‘street takeover’ incidents in Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Texas man booked for alleged kidnapping, rape of a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Homicide at 100 Cliff Heights Circle
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Homicide on Southern Oaks Boulevard
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Tarrant County cities interrupt large Spring Break teen gatherings
Mansfield, TX1 day ago
17-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Uber Eats driver in Haltom City
Haltom City, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy