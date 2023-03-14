1 woman dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Cedar Hill home

Top Stories in North Texas, March 13 04:03

CEDAR HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One woman is dead and another is hospitalized following a shooting in Cedar Hill Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. March 13, police responded to a shooting call at 1209 Neptune St.

When officers arrived, they found two adult female victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital where her condition is unknown.

Police said a juvenile was also at the residence but was left unharmed.

Officers reported one of the victims gave "limited suspect information" that led to a vehicle pursuit in Dallas and the subsequential apprehension of a man.

The man was taken to the Cedar Hill Police Department for questioning, police said. They shared that the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic incident and that there's no threat to the public.