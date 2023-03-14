In Sacramento for March Madness? Here’s your ultimate guide to food, drinks and fun

It’s March Madness and this weekend, Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center will host tournaments for the annual college sports event.

Sixty eight Division I men’s basketball teams are competing to extend their college seasons , and eight games are coming to Sacramento for the first and second rounds starting Thursday.

If your friends or family are coming in to watch, or you’re visiting the city for the first time for the games, here’s what you can do in the city for the weekend.

Places to eat in Sacramento

The Sacramento region is home to a variety of top restaurants, including Michelin-star status grubs, like The Kitchen at 2225 Hurley Way.

But if you’re looking to find less expensive eats or have a craving for old-school Italian bolognese, Mexican tapas or barbecued Vietnamese pork, Sacramento has the best spots for you.

If you have time outside of the game but don’t want to venture too far outside of downtown, come to Sacramento’s midtown area. Deemed the “hottest culinary district,” by The Bee, midtown offers everything from Mediterranean at Maydoon to Californian at Paragary’s.

New businesses are always cropping up, bringing a new flare to town — fusing Mexican influences and sushi — or adding flavor to the city’s restaurant roster. This includes Jang Su Korean Tofu & BBQ , a recently opened Korean eatery; T&5 Bakery Cafe , a Hong Kong-inspired cafe; and Bakemono Sushi in Folsom.

Bars and other drinks in Sacramento

The Kings might not be playing this weekend, but considering their current winning streak, you can cheers to a King-inspired drink for some good luck at the NCAA.

A handful of bars and breweries across the city are serving drinks featuring “The Beam,” an unofficial Kings mascot that shoots skyward from Golden 1 Center as a purple beam when the team wins. Bike Dog Brewing at 2568 Industrial Blvd. and 915 Broadway has an IPA called “Beam Team.” And Tiger Restaurant & Lounge at 722 K St. has a Beam cocktail made with Branson Cognac V.S. Phantom, a cognac brand partnered with the Kings, butterfly pea powder and edible glitter.

The region’s also known for its wine, which happen to be affordable, too.

If you’re in the mood for something non-alcoholic, you can find unique mocktails around the city. Most recently, a mocktail pop-up called Teetotalist is holding down 830 K St. with virgin IPAs and booze-free wine.

Sacramento entertainment and events

After getting your taste for the city, enjoy some of its entertainment districts and events.

Home to Golden 1 Center, the Downtown Commons — or DOCO — offers shopping, more eats and things to do. This includes a Macy’s, bar with games, a Century Theatres and Urban Outfitters.

If you need to do some serious shopping, you can find more stores at Arden Fair Mall, about 5 miles from downtown, or at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville , about 22 miles from downtown.

There’s also some weekend events in the city, including a St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Stroll Pub Crawl on Friday and a beer garden and live music at Malt & Mash on Saturday.

