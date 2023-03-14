Open in App
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on two-hour delay due to weather conditions

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees are on a two-hour delay from normal reporting time Tuesday morning as icy weather hits the Miami Valley.

Telework employees continue to work or take appropriate leave, the base said in a notice.

>> Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley

“Personnel who are designated base-essential or mission-essential for current mission efforts as assigned by their commander or supervisor will continue to work,” the base said.

The base says all other employees will be granted weather and safety leave for the hours of delayed reporting time.

Posted by 88th Air Base Wing on Tuesday, March 14, 2023
