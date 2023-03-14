Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on two-hour delay due to weather conditions

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees are on a two-hour delay from normal reporting time Tuesday morning as icy weather hits the Miami Valley.

Telework employees continue to work or take appropriate leave, the base said in a notice.

“Personnel who are designated base-essential or mission-essential for current mission efforts as assigned by their commander or supervisor will continue to work,” the base said.

The base says all other employees will be granted weather and safety leave for the hours of delayed reporting time.

