Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Bee

New interactive map shows drop in home values for nearly every Sacramento-area neighborhood

By Ryan Lillis,

3 days ago

At this time last year, Sacramento’s real estate market was among the hottest in the nation . Prices were increasing at historic rates and bidding wars defined the landscape.

What a difference a year makes.

The median home value in the region is down significantly since peaking in spring 2022. The new interactive map below shows just how much home values have dropped in nearly every neighborhood in the area.

The latest home values are available for communities in the Sierra foothills and Placer County, as well as Elk Grove, Yolo County, Folsom, much of El Dorado County and Sacramento.

Among the dozens of ZIP codes in the region, only one community has seen home values increase since April 2022: The 95675 ZIP code in the tiny River Pines community of Amador County.

The map below updates automatically each month as new data become available.

