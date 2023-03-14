Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday make it known they have Giannis Antetokounmpo's back

Brook Lopez wasn't having any of Trey Lyle's shenanigans.

More often than not, nobody in the NBA wants to actually fight. Between all the cameras that capture every move every player makes to all the harsh penalties in place for those involved in physical altercations, it's simply smarter not to get involved in any skirmishes.

However, every so often, players try to stir something up, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo . But it seems that his Bucks teammates have his back and are always ready to stand up for him if need be, as seen during a recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

Cheap stuff

With just 15 seconds left in what was already a won ballgame for the Bucks, Kings forward Trey Lyles fouled Giannis and gave him a push in the back—nothing too pronounced, but it was enough for Lopez to take exception. One thing led to another, and a brouhaha occurred as players and coaches from both teams tried to extricate Lopez and Lyles from the scrum. When the dust settled, both players were ejected in the Bucks’ 133-124 victory.

Afterward, Lopez relayed he understands that things might get chippy from time to time as opposing players try to get Giannis off of his game. However, he made it known that he and his Bucks’ teammates won’t take such shenanigans sitting down.

“He's just that talented. He's going to frustrate people. So, if anyone is going to respond with BS or cheap stuff like that, I'm not going to go out of my way to get violent or do anything wrong, but I'm just going to be there to protect my guy and let whoever it is know that I have his back and that's not going to fly,” said Lopez .

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday , on the other hand, added that these things are to be expected, especially with the stakes getting higher late in the season. But just like what Lopez said, Holiday pronounced that they will protect their own if necessary.

“I'm not going to lie, it's expected. Not only from him, but from everybody. Just let people know we a family over here and all the cheap stuff, we don't really play it. I think there are times where we kind of seem like we're real professional and all that, which we are, but we don't really go for the BS either,” said Holiday .

Appreciative of the protection

Giannis added that, at first, he didn’t understand what was going on when Lopez and Lyles got entangled. But as he realized what his center was trying to do, he expressed his gratitude and even declared he’d pay for whatever fines Lopez would incur because of the incident.

“I don't know. I'm just trying to play the game. To be honest with you, I didn't understand what happened. I felt it. They told me that he pushed me in my back. I didn't know if he pushed me because I'm not seeing it. I didn't fall. I just kind of kept on moving and then I just saw Brook being upset and he usually is not that upset. And he was yelling, ‘Don't do that again! Don't push him like that!’ And then I realized, ‘Oh man. He pushed me in my back.’”

“Definitely going to pay for his techs. I'm going to, what you call it, reimburse him. I already told him. But I just appreciate people having my back because at the end of the day, as much as you want to get in people's face and kind of stand up for yourself, it's something I try not to do as much. I try to focus on my game and people kind of understand that and take my kindness for weakness, but my teammates are there to have my back and say that, ‘Hey, you can't be doing this no more.’ And I appreciate them doing that for me.”