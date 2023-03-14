Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
See more from this location?
Bucks Zone

Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday make it known they have Giannis Antetokounmpo's back

By Matthew Dugandzic,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXFB6_0lIFxIWG00

Brook Lopez wasn't having any of Trey Lyle's shenanigans.

More often than not, nobody in the NBA wants to actually fight. Between all the cameras that capture every move every player makes to all the harsh penalties in place for those involved in physical altercations, it's simply smarter not to get involved in any skirmishes.

However, every so often, players try to stir something up, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo . But it seems that his Bucks teammates have his back and are always ready to stand up for him if need be, as seen during a recent game against the Sacramento Kings.

Cheap stuff

With just 15 seconds left in what was already a won ballgame for the Bucks, Kings forward Trey Lyles fouled Giannis and gave him a push in the back—nothing too pronounced, but it was enough for Lopez to take exception. One thing led to another, and a brouhaha occurred as players and coaches from both teams tried to extricate Lopez and Lyles from the scrum. When the dust settled, both players were ejected in the Bucks’ 133-124 victory.

Afterward, Lopez relayed he understands that things might get chippy from time to time as opposing players try to get Giannis off of his game. However, he made it known that he and his Bucks’ teammates won’t take such shenanigans sitting down.

“He's just that talented. He's going to frustrate people. So, if anyone is going to respond with BS or cheap stuff like that, I'm not going to go out of my way to get violent or do anything wrong, but I'm just going to be there to protect my guy and let whoever it is know that I have his back and that's not going to fly,” said Lopez .

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday , on the other hand, added that these things are to be expected, especially with the stakes getting higher late in the season. But just like what Lopez said, Holiday pronounced that they will protect their own if necessary.

“I'm not going to lie, it's expected. Not only from him, but from everybody. Just let people know we a family over here and all the cheap stuff, we don't really play it. I think there are times where we kind of seem like we're real professional and all that, which we are, but we don't really go for the BS either,” said Holiday .

Appreciative of the protection

Giannis added that, at first, he didn’t understand what was going on when Lopez and Lyles got entangled. But as he realized what his center was trying to do, he expressed his gratitude and even declared he’d pay for whatever fines Lopez would incur because of the incident.

“I don't know. I'm just trying to play the game. To be honest with you, I didn't understand what happened. I felt it. They told me that he pushed me in my back. I didn't know if he pushed me because I'm not seeing it. I didn't fall. I just kind of kept on moving and then I just saw Brook being upset and he usually is not that upset. And he was yelling, ‘Don't do that again! Don't push him like that!’ And then I realized, ‘Oh man. He pushed me in my back.’”

“Definitely going to pay for his techs. I'm going to, what you call it, reimburse him. I already told him. But I just appreciate people having my back because at the end of the day, as much as you want to get in people's face and kind of stand up for yourself, it's something I try not to do as much. I try to focus on my game and people kind of understand that and take my kindness for weakness, but my teammates are there to have my back and say that, ‘Hey, you can't be doing this no more.’ And I appreciate them doing that for me.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Milwaukee, WI newsLocal Milwaukee, WI
Report says Giannis Antetokounmpo is to blame for altercation late in Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Sacramento Kings
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Suns Coach Calls Out Referees After Bucks Loss
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NBA announces punishments for Bucks-Kings altercation
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Don't The Los Angeles Lakers Sign This NBA Champion?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Kevin Durant doesn't want Bronny James to 'disappear' by foregoing college
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
SOURCE SPORTS: Memphis Grizzlies to No Longer Spend the Night in Visiting Cities
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife says she has Michael Jordan's blessing to date son
Chicago, IL16 days ago
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Officially Suspended For Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Ja Morant's Career Has Gone Off the Rails
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Steph Curry Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time List
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks Make A Roster Move On Friday
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Byron Scott Calls Natalia Bryant 'a Beautiful Person' After Her Speech Honoring Dad Kobe: 'He Loved His Girls'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Two former Milwaukee Bucks give the Indiana Pacers a big boost in upset win
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy