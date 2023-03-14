Nigel Slater’s recipe for butter beans, miso and tomato

Remove and discard the roots and the dark green tips from 3 spring onions, then slice the stems into thin rings. Warm 2 tbsp of groundnut or vegetable oil in a saucepan, add the spring onions and cook for 4 or 5 minutes until soft. While the spring onions are cooking, peel and crush 2 small cloves of garlic and add them to the pan. Finely chop 1 hot red chilli and stir it in. Roughly chop 350g of tomatoes and also add them to the pan, continue cooking for 15-20 minutes until soft, stirring from time to time.

Wash 150g of basmati rice (I do this three times), then put it in a small saucepan and add enough water to cover it by roughly 2cm (about 250ml). Bring to the boil, add a little salt and 6 black peppercorns, then cover tightly with a lid. Reduce the heat to a level where the rice will simmer gently and let it steam for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, but keep the lid in place.

Stir 2 tbsp of dark miso into the tomatoes. Drain 2 x 400 cans of butter beans, and stir them in. Cover with a lid and simmer gently for 10-15 minutes. If you like coriander, then roughly chop a good handful of leaves and stir into the beans along with a seasoning of black pepper.

Toast 1 tsp of black sesame seeds and 2 tsp of golden sesame seeds in a dry shallow pan. When they smell warm and nutty, add 2 tsp of toasted sesame oil to the pan.

Divide the rice between 2 deep bowls, then spoon the beans over the rice. Scatter the sesame seeds over the beans and rice. Enough for 2

I often use the bottled Spanish judion beans if I can get them – they are fatter and juicier (though more expensive) than the canned variety.

Use any sesame seeds you have. I like to mix black and golden seeds if I have them.

