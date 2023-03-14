Open in App
Attica, IN
See more from this location?
FOX59

Everclear, Lit to perform at Badlands Bash in Attica

By Izzy Karpinski,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lji5k_0lIFwyOt00

ATTICA, Ind. — ’90s alternative rock fans, you might become your own worst enemy if you miss out on an event at one of the state’s most popular off-roading venues this summer.

Everclear (“Father of Mine”) and Lit (“My Own Worst Enemy”) will perform at the first ever Badlands Bash at Badlands Offroad Park on Saturday, July 1.

KISS to visit Indianapolis for band’s ‘final tour’

It is not just a concert however. Organizers say it is a “content creator” event, meant to give fans a chance to engage with social media influencers in the off-roading community.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 17 at 8 a.m. at the Badlands Bash website . Riding passes and parking passes can also be bought with event tickets.

Lodging options are available by contacting Off the Trail Vacation Rentals & Campground.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
March Madness fun takes over downtown this weekend
Indianapolis, IN11 hours ago
Indianapolis Zoo celebrates spring with xZOOberance festival
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off in downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Hoosiers brave cold, snow flurries for St. Patrick’s Day fun
Indianapolis, IN5 hours ago
Campaign, ‘500 Bigs by the Indy 500,’ recruits mentors for youth
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Hoosier engineering on display as ‘Vintage Vision’ opens
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Downtown Indy to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day events around central Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Tracking rain in Indiana, cold weekend coming
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Fine Print: Jail bookings, March 7-13
Columbus, IN2 days ago
Seniors told they have a year to leave Crawford Manor apartments
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN2 days ago
This Indiana Cemetery is the Final Resting Place for a Notorious Gangster, a President, Vice Presidents, Celebrities, and More
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Grab some all-you-can-eat fish while helping out a good cause
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 266 ‘Free Agency Begins’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Veteran recovering after being run down by IndyGo bus
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Greensburg Mayor welcomes Accord production line with open arms
Greensburg, IN2 days ago
56 lbs. of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Mayor Joe Hogsett to plant 30,000th tree, completes climate action goal
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
WorkOne Central Indiana hosts first job fair of 2023
Plainfield, IN1 day ago
Crews battle large fire in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Police release surveillance picture of suspected killer wanted for deadly shooting in April 2022
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Carjacking leads to chase, crash on Indy’s north side
Lawrence, IN11 hours ago
Indiana eyes an NCAA Tournament run
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Court docs: Intoxicated Muncie mother locked herself out of home with children sleeping inside
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Pacers rally to beat Eastern Conference-leading Bucks
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy