How Raúl Torrez wants to change the New Mexico Attorney General’s office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elected in November, Raúl Torrez (D) is New Mexico’s latest Attorney General. He replaces two-term Democrat Hector Balderas as the highest ranking elected official in the criminal justice system.

Before becoming the AG, Torrez was Bernalillo County’s District Attorney from 2017 through 2022. He’s in part credited for bringing new technology and techniques to the state’s busiest county, in terms of prosecuting criminal cases.

So what are the Attorney General’s plans for New Mexico’s top prosecutorial office? This week on KRQE News 13’s “New Mexico News Podcast,” Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart sit down with Raul Torrez for a wide ranging conversation. Among the topics, Torrez discusses what he wants to accomplish amid his first year, and his plans to start new divisions within the office.

Some of Torrez’s plans include adding a Civil Rights Division for the state. Torrez explains what that division could do, including holding New Mexico’s beleaguered Children Youth and Families Department (CYFD) accountable.

The conversation also delves into the 2023 New Mexico Legislative session, where lawmakers have put a heavy emphasis on addressing crime. Torrez explains why he feels he has yet “to see anything” this legislative session that is going to have “a significant impact on improving public safety.”

