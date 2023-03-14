Open in App
Long Branch, NJ
TAPinto.net

Citywide Business Meeting Tomorrow

By Samantha Minchello,

3 days ago

LONG BRANCH, NJ - The City of Long Branch Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting a Citywide Business Meeting on Wednesday, March 15th. Businesses and merchants are invited to attend to share their concerns with the City and to learn about important updates from around Long Branch.

The meeting will be taking place in the Community Room at Brookdale College on Broadway at 8:30am. The event is open to the general public.

MORE: Long Branch Awarded Additional $900,000 in State Funding To Move Forward with Design of Tunnel Project
MORE: Long Branch Complete Streets Plan: Share Your Opinions with the City
MORE: North to Shore Festival coming to Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City in June

