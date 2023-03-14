Citywide Business Meeting Tomorrow

LONG BRANCH, NJ - The City of Long Branch Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting a Citywide Business Meeting on Wednesday, March 15th. Businesses and merchants are invited to attend to share their concerns with the City and to learn about important updates from around Long Branch.

The meeting will be taking place in the Community Room at Brookdale College on Broadway at 8:30am. The event is open to the general public.

