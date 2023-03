SUMMIT, NJ - Members of the celebrated Hilltopper Speech and Debate Team will perform some of their most successful speeches and debates -- prior to competing in the New Jersey State Championship Tournament on March 17-18 -- in an evening entitled 'Faces of Forensics'.

The public is invited to attend this special event, which will be held March 15, from 7 - 9:30 p.m., in the Summit High School Media Center.

Admission is free.

Summit High School is located at 125 Kent Place Boulevard.