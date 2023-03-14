Celebrities Who Left Things in Their Will to Their Dogs

Many celebrities and famous figures are known for their love of dogs , but some take it further than others and leave things behind to their pups in their wills.

From businesspeople to actors, here are some of the biggest names who left things to their dogs when they died. Or, in one case are reportedly planning to.

Joan Rivers

Comedian Joan Rivers died after throat surgery at the age of 81 in 2014. In her will, she left her $150 million fortune to her daughter, grandson, and her dogs.

Rivers had two rescue dogs, Samantha and Teegan, in New York City, as well as a Border Collie and a Jack Russell Terrier in Los Angeles.

“ She loved her dogs dearly, and they meant so much to her because with her hectic lifestyle of travel and performances, her pooches were her touchstone to normalcy and genuine affection — just as they are for the rest of us!” said goddaughter Tracie Hotchner.

Leona Helmsley

The businesswoman nicknamed the Queen of Mean died of congestive heart failure at the age of 87 in 2007.

While she left much of her $4 billion estate to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust , the foundation she set up in 1999, she left instructions that the trust should be used to benefit dogs.

Not only that, but she left her Maltese dog, Trouble, a $12 million trust fund. However, this was later reduced to $2 million. This was because Manhattan Surrogate Court Judge Renee Roth ruled that Helmsley was mentally unwell when she made her will. Trouble lived with Carl Lekic, the general manager of the Helmsley Sandcastle Hotel. He stated that the sum would pay for the dog’s care for over a decade.

However, Trouble died at the age of 12 in 2010. At this point, the remaining funds went to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Alexander McQueen

Iconic British fashion designer Alexander McQueen died by suicide in 2020 aged 40. He left £50,000 in a trust for his pet dogs so that they’d be cared for for the rest of their lives.

Not only that, but the famous dog lover also left £100,000 of his £16 million fortune to animal charities The Blue Cross and Battersea Dogs and Cats Home .

“The Blue Cross relies on donations to help animals in need so we are thrilled to have been chosen to receive such a generous legacy from Alexander McQueen,” said Kim Hamilton, chief executive of The Blue Cross. “It is a touching tribute to his obvious love for his dogs, and his legacy will allow us to help many thousands more sick and homeless animals across the UK.”

Oprah Winfrey

While Oprah is very much still with us, the media mogul has reportedly set aside $30 million for the care of her dogs. She’s one of the most famous dog lovers on the planet. And, over the years, has had over 20 in her care.

Majel Barrett-Roddenberry

Actress and producer Majel Barrett-Roddenberry died of leukemia in 2008 aged 76. The wife of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, who died 17 years before, she set up a $4 million trust fund for her dogs. She also left behind $1 million for a domestic employee to look after them.

Not only that, but after her husband’s death, she commissioned Celestis to launch them together into space. Indeed, a sample of the couple’s remains is set to travel on a spaceflight.

Gail Posner

Heiress Gail Posner, a member of one of Miami Beach’s richest families, died in 2010.

Before her death, however, she left her three dogs $3 million in trust funds. And, she left them her $8 million Miami Beach mansion, too. Her estranged son launched a lawsuit after her death, however. He claimed that she was influenced by her waitstaff when creating her will.

