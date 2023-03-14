Leesa mattress has up to $700 off during Sleep Week 2023

The brand is currently hosting its Sleep Week sale with dreamy mattress deals through Tuesday, April 4 . During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $700 off and two down alternative pillows , valued at $278, totally free with select purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen-size Sapira Hybrid mattress , typically listed for $1,999, for just $1,699. If you want an even more luxurious sleep setup, you can get the Legend Hybrid mattress in a queen size for $2,099. You'll save $500 and score the two free pillows as well.
Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow . Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also feels cooler than other pillows and requires little to no reshaping after daily use. Since bedding is also on sale, you can get one of these memory foam pillows for as low as $76 for the standard size—a savings of $13. Of course, you can also score two free alternative down pillows with the purchase of select Leesa mattresses.
Comments / 0