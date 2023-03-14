Leesa mattress has up to $700 off during Sleep Week 2023

Save up to 15% on mattresses from Leesa for a limited time. Leesa

Sleep Week 2023 is one of the best times to save big on a new mattress. If you're ready for a bedroom refresh, Leesa makes our favorite upgrade mattress and you can get it for a sensational seasonal discount right now.

Save up to $700 on a Leesa mattress

The brand is currently hosting its Sleep Week sale with dreamy mattress deals through Tuesday, April 4 . During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $700 off and two down alternative pillows , valued at $278, totally free with select purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen-size Sapira Hybrid mattress , typically listed for $1,999, for just $1,699. If you want an even more luxurious sleep setup, you can get the Legend Hybrid mattress in a queen size for $2,099. You'll save $500 and score the two free pillows as well.

Our testers were big fans of the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress . In fact, they considered it the best hybrid mattress they've ever tried , and one of the best mattresses we've tested overall . Our tester loved the way the mattress contoured with the body, which provided a premium level of comfort. Also, it wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.

There's a lot to love about the Leesa pillow--that's why it's our best pillow for back sleepers. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow . Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also feels cooler than other pillows and requires little to no reshaping after daily use. Since bedding is also on sale, you can get one of these memory foam pillows for as low as $76 for the standard size—a savings of $13. Of course, you can also score two free alternative down pillows with the purchase of select Leesa mattresses.

Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this Sleep Week mattress sale before the cozy deals drift away.

Shop the Leesa Sleep Week sale

