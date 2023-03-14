Open in App
California State
New York power outage tracker: Over 30,000 outages reported as nor'easter blows through

By USA TODAY,

3 days ago

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers remained were without power Wednesday morning as a nor'easter blew through the region, threatening heavy snow in multiple states.

More than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning, according to power outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.

The outages come after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Monday night, advising people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel due to hazardous road conditions.

Parts of the state were forecast to get up to 18 inches of snow through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service, with the potential for even more some areas.

New York state power outage map

Dig deeper

Contributing: Jay Cannon and Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York power outage tracker: Over 30,000 outages reported as nor'easter blows through

