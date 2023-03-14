Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi baker feels the sweet and the heat in Spring Baking Championship. Did she advance?

By Magnolia State Live,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQGEn_0lIFsgtt00

When it comes to the birds and the bees Mississippi Pastry Chef, Molly Manning Robertson, proved she knows what she is baking about.

Robertson aced the preheat challenge of Monday night’s Spring Baking Championship competition but stumbled a bit in the elimination heat.

Nonetheless, she lives to fight another day and moves on to episode 3 on March 20 of the Food Network’s hit series in its ninth season.

The theme of Wednesday’s competition was passion and heat. In the warm-up round, Robertson was tasked with incorporating an aphrodisiac into her Bento-sized cakes. It was a hit with the judges; one — Nancy Fuller of Farmhouse Rules — told her she could “bake me Bento cakes anytime.”

In winning the first round, Robertson had an advantage going into the second round and was able to choose the chili pepper she wanted to incorporate into her elimination round dessert.

Robertson chose the Habanero pepper because she said she was most familiar with it.

Despite the advantage, Robertson’s second dessert came in middle of the pack. The judges’ main complaint about the confection centered on its Swiss meringue, which they said didn’t quite stand up to the competition. Swiss meringues are particularly finicky. However, they are typically Robertson’s specialty. She knew something was off during the preparation and actually made it twice, to no avail.

All of the bakers suffered some kind of baking or decorating setback during the elimination round Monday. It was Victoria Casinelli of Shelton, Connecticut, who was eliminated from the competition at the end of the show.

The playing field goes back to even next Monday, when the 10 remaining competitors — Robertson among them — will do it all again in their attempt to win the $25,000 grand prize.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Metrocenter Mall in Jackson, MS – Lesson in Retail Evolution
Jackson, MS5 days ago
Choctaws announce expansion at southeast Mississippi casino
Laurel, MS5 days ago
This Mississippi girl is ready for 'American Idol' judges. Who is she?
Sumrall, MS18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
This Louisiana Small Town Is Named One of the Coolest in America
New Orleans, LA7 days ago
Louisiana coach talks dustup with Vols' Vescovi
Lafayette, LA20 hours ago
‘Pepperoni calzone … went flying’ Mississippi seventh grader honored for saving classmate’s life
Picayune, MS1 day ago
Did You Know That Louisiana Is Home to an Irish Castle?
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
What Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco Said After Run-Rule Loss at Vanderbilt
Oxford, MS1 day ago
No. 4 Tennessee basketball advances in NCAA Tournament with win over No. 13 Louisiana
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Mississippi man’s death, dismembering prompts calls for federal investigation
Taylorsville, MS4 days ago
Mississippi university president will resign months after no-confidence vote
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy