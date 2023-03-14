Open in App
Safety Harbor, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Safety Harbor Spa suffers damage after fire in men's sauna

By Emily McCain,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxCvQ_0lIFsYmx00

The Safety Harbor Spa and Resort suffered extensive damage to the men's sauna area after a fire.

According to fire rescue officials, crews were dispatched around 11 p.m. on Monday night. There, they found an active fire in the men's sauna area which was being kept in check by a sprinkler.

Safety Harbor Fire Department
Safety Harbor Fire Department

Crews were able to get the fire out but smoke traveled throughout the building, so crews made a ventilation hole above the sauna through the roof.

The resort was evacuated but occupants were later allowed to return, fire officials said. There were no injuries and the fire was rule unintentional.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Harbor, FL newsLocal Palm Harbor, FL
Search for missing Florida veteran turns up cars submerged for over 40 years
Palm Harbor, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sprinkler line displaces nearly 100 seniors from Port Richey apartment complex
Port Richey, FL3 hours ago
Car catches fire after crashing into Panera Bread at The Shops at Wiregrass
Wesley Chapel, FL14 hours ago
Safety Harbor Resort & Spa evacuated after sauna catches fire
Safety Harbor, FL3 days ago
Clearwater construction worker killed in crash while flagging traffic
Clearwater, FL12 hours ago
FHP: Construction worker for Gateway Expressway project dies after being hit by SUV
Seminole, FL12 hours ago
WESLEY CHAPEL: Firefighters battle house fire in Pasco County
Wesley Chapel, FL2 days ago
Venice retirement community clubhouse goes up in flames
Venice, FL2 days ago
Clearwater man killed tenant renting dead mother’s house, police say
Clearwater, FL12 hours ago
Woman’s body found inside Pasco County hotel room
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
Pasco deputies ask for help identifying remains found in Hudson
Hudson, FL9 hours ago
Woman found dead in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL2 hours ago
Clearwater Police investigate fatal stabbing on Pineview Avenue, suspect arrested
Clearwater, FL1 day ago
Tampa fire and police departments fail to deliver safety plans to city council
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Road project will widen part of Upper Manatee River Road
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Pinellas deputy shot 3 times during 'ambush' leaves hospital a few days later
Saint Petersburg, FL10 hours ago
Missing Manatee County man found safe
Palmetto, FL1 day ago
St. Pete Beach group unveils simple solutions to serious Gulf Boulevard dangers
Saint Pete Beach, FL1 day ago
Man arrested after Clearwater surf shop shooting victim dies, police say
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
1 shot, 1 in custody after mini-mart shooting in Bradenton
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Giant gnome moves into Safety Harbor's Folly Farm Nature Preserve
Safety Harbor, FL16 hours ago
Utah deputies identify two men from Tampa Bay killed in canyon flash flood
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
'He's a miracle': Winter Haven man still alive after hit-and-run crash
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Nursing home employees arrested for alleged battery of residents in St. Pete
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Crash causes semi to jackknife, hit another car, causing major slow down along I-275 in downtown Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Pasco County deputies investigating after human bones found in wooded area
Hudson, FL4 days ago
Two elderly residents found battered, nursing home employees arrested: Sheriff
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Spring Hill man killed in single-car collision
Spring Hill, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy