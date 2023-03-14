Safety Harbor Spa suffers damage after fire in men's sauna

The Safety Harbor Spa and Resort suffered extensive damage to the men's sauna area after a fire.

According to fire rescue officials, crews were dispatched around 11 p.m. on Monday night. There, they found an active fire in the men's sauna area which was being kept in check by a sprinkler.

Safety Harbor Fire Department

Crews were able to get the fire out but smoke traveled throughout the building, so crews made a ventilation hole above the sauna through the roof.

The resort was evacuated but occupants were later allowed to return, fire officials said. There were no injuries and the fire was rule unintentional.