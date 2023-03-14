Open in App
Chesterfield County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man found shot after car crashes on highway in Chesterfield County

By D'mon Reynolds,

3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found with a gunshot wound after he crashed a car on Route 1 in Chesterfield County.

Officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department were called to Route 1 near Route 288 for a single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. They also say there were multiple people inside the vehicle but haven’t said if the victim was driving or not. Police say that the man is expected to be okay after he was taken to the hospital.

Police say people in the car were involved in some kind of fight prior to the crash, which resulted in the victim being shot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

