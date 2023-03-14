Isko’s Ctrl+Z Fabrics Achieve Bluesign Credentials

Isko announced Monday that it achieved the Bluesign-approved distinction for its circular material science innovation, Ctrl+Z.

Future-Forward Foam Gives Footwear Circular, Earth-Friendly Options

Introduced to the market last spring, Ctrl+Z fabrics contain only recycled and regenerated fibers that are made to be fully recyclable with the newest recycling technologies, enabling a fully circular system. It can be applied to all Isko’s fabric families, resulting in fabrics that look and feel identical to their former compositions with increased strength and durability.

The certification is awarded only to Bluesign’s partner manufacturers that meet stringent safety and environmental requirements such as ensuring safe production sites, reducing CO2e emissions and water consumption, and avoiding hazardous substances in production among other criteria.

The Turkish mill describes the label as one of the hardest sustainability credentials to achieve. “As such, it speaks to the level of transparency of Isko’s products and to the sustainable and innovative approach that Ctrl+Z brings to the table and to production,” the Sanko Group-owned company stated.

“This is a great achievement for Isko as we have been seriously investing from the very beginning to make our production, and the industry as a whole, more responsible, transparent, and ultimately sustainable,” said Ebru Özküçük Güler, Isko head of sustainability. “We are looking forward to this new partnership with Bluesign which keeps raising the bar of what is to be expected to make business better.”

Last October, Isko, Bluesign and Madewell teamed to create a jean made from Isko’s first Bluesign-approved fabrics. The Cali Demi-Boot jean in the Smithley wash is constructed from Isko’s Reform XP denim with 60 percent elasticity. The fabric is dyed and finished with Bluesign-approved chemical products and produced in a resource-conserving way with a minimum impact on people and the environment.

Daniel Rüfenacht, Bluesign CEO, said Isko’s focus on advancing innovations in denim textiles, while adhering to Bluesign’s high standards, demonstrates how partnerships can work holistically.

“The importance of developing recycled denim using responsible chemicals and processes cannot be underscored enough,” he said. “The negative impacts of this section of the industry are well-documented.”

