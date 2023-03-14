Nani in ‘Dasara’: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The first trailer for “Dasara,” headlined by Telugu cinema star Nani, has been released.

Suriya, Nani, Fahadh Faasil Join Amazon Prime Movie Push Into South India (EXCLUSIVE)

The film marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela, who previously assisted on hits “Nannaku Prematho” (2016), starring NTR Jr, and “Rangasthalam” (2018), starring Ram Charan.

“Dasara” tells the tale of socio economic conditions, political ambitions and power struggles set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in India’s Telengana state.

The cast also includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar. The film has music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

While the film is originally made in the Telugu language, it will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam-language versions. Recent examples of dubbed versions of films originally made in South Indian languages becoming massive box office hits include “RRR” and “K.G.F: Chapter 2.”

Nani said: “The world of cinema is now getting more inclusive and expanding like never before. There is no longer a concept of a north film or a south film. It’s an Indian film for an Indian audience. I am grateful to the audience for all the love and support they are giving.”

The trailer was launched in Lucknow, northern India.

“Dasara” is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi. “’Dasara’ showcases the life and struggles of people who belong to the heartland and considering that Lucknow is better known as the heartland of India made it the perfect city to launch the trailer,” the producers said.

Nani, born Ghanta Naveen Babu, debuted with “Ashta Chamma” (2008) and hits “Ride” (2009), “Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu” (2010), “Ala Modalaindi” (2011) and “Pilla Zamindar” (2011) followed. His international breakthrough was S.S. Rajamouli’s “Eega” (2012), which won best Asian film at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival and also played at Bucheon, Busan and Nantes.

Nani’s recent hits include “Jersey” (2019), “Gang Leader” (2019), “Shyam Singha Roy” (2021) and “Ante Sundaraaniki!” (2022).

“Dasara” releases March 30.

Watch the trailer in Telugu with English subtitles here:

Watch the trailer in Hindi with English subtitles here: