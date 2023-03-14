Open in App
Greenbrier County, WV
WVNS

Pi Day features morning snows, bitter cold, and strong afternoon winds

By Bradley Wells,

3 days ago

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES
Western Pocahontas County until 2 PM Tuesday, March 14th.
(including Snowshoe, Spruce, & Woodrow)
Western Greenbrier County until 2 PM Tuesday, March 14th.
(including Dawson, Rainelle, Quinwood, & Northbend)
Eastern Nicolas County until 2 PM Tuesday, March 14th
(including Nallen, Grassy Falls, & Richwood)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESVrf_0lIFnXs900

WIND ADVISORIES
Northwestern Pocahontas County from 11 AM Tuesday, March 14th until 8 AM Wednesday, March 15th. 20-25mph sustained winds expected with 35-50mph wind gusts possible will lead to dangerous wind chills and localized power outages in advised counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5NlC_0lIFnXs900

STRONG WINDS TUESDAY AFTERNOON – WEDNESDAY MORNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rx7n9_0lIFnXs900

With strong winds expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, wind chills will be in the teens. Hypothermia and frostbite can occur in under an hour in these conditions. Protect yourself by dressing in layers including hat, glove, and face coverings. Ears, nose, and hands are most susceptible to frostbite. We’ll have have isolated power outages due to winds making alterative heating source something to have on hand just in case.

We don’t just track storms. Get the latest power outages with our Power Outage Tracker.

Your Detailed Forecast

Tuesday pre-dawn is the best and most likely time snow will have a chance to stick making for another messy morning commute. Remember, with the time change, sunrise isn’t until 7:30am meaning more of us will deal with secondary roads with light snow accumulations and patchy black ice. Aside from the ridgelines through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county and higher mountain tops like Flat Top, Sandstone and the likes, most will wake up to a slushy grassy coating. Higher elevations will wake up Tuesday morning with about an inch or two of wet snow on grassy and elevated surfaces with less on blacktop and sidewalks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKKHR_0lIFnXs900

By mid-morning, snow showers come to an end for most with the exception being the ridgelines in Greenbrier and Pocahontas county who will see hit and miss snow showers continue until early afternoon. As high pressure build in Tuesday afternoon, peeks of sunshine for our southern counties is a good bet however, clouds will be stubborn all day. Less sun and cold strong northwest winds this afternoon means highs struggle to hit the 30s with wind chills at times in the teens and single digits. Tuesday night, snow for all comes to an end as we embark on a drier pattern the next few days. Despite this, watch for refreezing as overnight lows dip in to the 20s and wind chills push into the single digits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnMPZ_0lIFnXs900

Wednesday will be a quieter day as high pressure continues to build in and fade away the clouds. A mostly cloudy start will become mostly clear by the afternoon. Temps will be slow to move but warm up over Tuesday with the mid 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTZxQ_0lIFnXs900

Thursday will be the nicest day of our 10 day forecast as high pressure slides to our south bringing in southwest winds and warmer air. Temps will be cold to start but rise quickly in the afternoon sun. Afternoon highs for the eastern mountains push into the low 50s while the lowlands like McDowell and Wyoming counties push into the upper 50s with some spots cresting the 60 degree mark. A dry day overall makes Thursday the best for outdoor plans or chores. However, Thursday night, clouds increase as our next system pushes in from the southwest.

Friday will be a warm day but clouds and showers continue to build in. Hit and miss to start, steadier and heavier rains are expected for the afternoon as we work our way up to the 60 degree mark. As a large system push through, rain will continue off and on through much of our evening with light rain lasting overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGRdI_0lIFnXs900

Saturday will start with a few lingering showers for the mountains with the highest of mountain tops getting in on freezing rain early on. By mid-morning, any left over showers will be rain as they continue to work their way out. By the afternoon, west to east, sunshine returns as highs take a hit only making their way into the mid 40s.

Sunday is a drier day overall but colder as northwest winds continue to pump in Canadian air. Morning temps in the 20s won’t improve much as we struggle to reach the 40 degree mark. Add in wind 10-15mph, wind chills will make us feel much colder than the thermometer reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exlcL_0lIFnXs900

FIRST DAY OF SPRING! Monday doesn’t improve much over Sunday despite more sunshine through the day. That cold air is stubborn which keeps us once again below average in the low 40s. As winds calm, it won’t feel as bad as the day before.

Meteorologist follow a different seasonal calendar. Find out why
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nq2De_0lIFnXs900

In your extended forecast, rain is looking more likely as we warm back to average. As March goes, the rollercoaster ride in temps is nothing new but at least long range outlooks have us a little more steady than we’ve been for the first half of the month. Spring is looking to arrive right on time as we add a few more 60 degree days towards the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPSKz_0lIFnXs900

TUESDAY
AM Mnt., Snows, clearing late. Highs in the low 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine returns! Temps warm slowly. Highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY
Nicest day of the week. Sunshine and warmth. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Off and on rain showers, some heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
AM Showers, slow clearing PM. Highs in the 40s.
SUNDAY
Drier day, sunshine returns. Highs in the 40s.
MONDAY
More sunshine, cooler than average. Highs in the 40s.
TUESDAY
Sunshine to start, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 50s.
WEDNESDAY
Showers return, temps cool. Highs in the 40s.
THURSDAY
AM Rain, PM sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

