A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Banksville Road Monday.

23-year-old Connor Makstutis of Beechview is charged with criminal homicide.

He's accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Richard Derkach just before 5 p.m.

Police were called to the intersection of Banksville Road and Crane Avenue and found Derkach with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He died at the hospital.

Big K Morning Show co-host Marty Griffin says his sources tell him they believe it was a road rage incident.