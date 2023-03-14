Easter bunny visiting St. Louis County malls

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Easter bunny also came to town early for 314 Day.

Starting Tuesday, he’ll be at the Mid Rivers Mall. He’ll start showing up at the West County Center Wednesday, the South County Center on Thursday, and the St. Clair Square starting Friday.

After that, you can visit the Easter bunny at any of those malls from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

