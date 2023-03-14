$2.4M for Cahokia Heights, Illinois sewer and water upgrades

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Cahokia Heights, Illinois, gets the first part of state funding to address flooding and sewer issues that have plagued the area for years.
$2.4 million will support sewer and water upgrades.
It’s the first part of more than $22 million from the state expected to support the project. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
