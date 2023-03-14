Open in App
Ocala, FL
Ocala Star Banner

High School Sports: Baseball takes over Spring Break week

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner,

3 days ago
While school is out this week for Spring Break, you can catch a week of action at the diamond. Baseball is the only high school sport in Marion County for the next seven days.

Tuesday starts the home turf action for Trinity Catholic, Lake Weir and North Marion. The rest of the games are played at neighboring cities and Orlando-based tournaments.

Can't make a game? No problem. Visit this page every day for updates on your favorite teams and sports. We'll track down all the action so you don't have to.

Email your results and highlights, and schedule changes, to apettigrew@gannett.com.

Wolf Pack's big winMaking history: West Port wins first MCIAC Boys Weightlifting Title

Early baseball updateHigh School Baseball: Hot bats give Forest a win over Belleview in battle of two teams that will improve

Big play starts Forest season with winHigh School Flag Football: Forest makes a big play in overtime to beat Vanguard in season opener

Baseball

Monday, March 13

Trinity Catholic vs Apopka at The First Academy, 2 PM

Dunnellon at Union County, 6 PM

Forest at Buchholz, 6 PM

Tuesday, March 14

Ponderosa at Trinity Catholic, 11 AM

Lake Minneola at Lake Weir, 1 PM

Vanguard vs Chiefland at College of Central Florida, 3:30 PM

Forest at The Villages, 4 PM

Santa Fe at North Marion, 4 PM

Dunnellon at Providence School, 6 PM

Belleview at Baker County, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, March 15

Lake Weir at Columbia, 6 PM

Belleview at Bradford, 6 PM

Vanguard at Williston, 6:30 PM

Bradley Central vs Trinity Catholic at O-Town National Classic, 3 PM

North Marion at Providence, 4pm

Friday, March 17

East Ridge vs Trinity Catholic at O-Town National Classic, 2 PM

