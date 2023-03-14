Open in App
Pueblo, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo's real estate market continues to decline. Could a pause on Fed rate hikes bring relief?

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain,

3 days ago
Pueblo’s real estate market is continuing to decline, according to the latest local figures, and all eyes are on the Federal Reserve to see if interest rates get another hike next week or finally see a pause.

Several financial experts are predicting a pause on the interest rate hikes in light of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on Friday. The Fed is schedule to meet again March 22.

“The interest rates have been rising for almost a year, and the things that are supposed to change are not changing. People are still working and spending money,” said Dave Anderson, Pueblo Association of Realtors spokesperson.

The Fed was holding the federal funds rate near zero as recently as early 2022. Anderson said if the Fed does opt to pause the interest rates, which currently are fluctuating between 5% and 6% in the Pueblo area, “it would be better than another hike."

"It won’t change interest rates immediately, but it will be more of a psychological change," he explained. "The attitude of people may make (real estate market activity) better."

Although interest rates seem high compared with those historic low rates, Anderson noted current rates "are still at the low end of a 50-year average."

Here's what February's figures show for Pueblo

The Pueblo Association of Realtors' latest figures for February indicate 178 homes sold this year for a total of $57.6 million, compared with 263 homes sold for $83.5 million in 2022 — that comes out to 32% fewer homes sold and a 31% decline in sales price income.

“A combination of variables has led to a mixed bag of results for the Pueblo area real estate market in February as the median price rose 4.9% to $320,000 compared to February 2022," Anderson said. "The downward trends were highlighted by a 17.5% dip in new listings from February 2022 and pending sales were down 26.7% to 198 compared to 270 in February 2022."

Homes are staying on the market an average of 92 days; in 2020, that number was as low as 30 days.

“It is taking longer to get things sold, and we are used to it going faster,” Anderson said.

Current sellers are averaging about 98% of their list price.

“Sellers have to be more realistic, so we are still seeing price reductions,” Anderson said.

Although Anderson expects to see some uptick in real estate activity through the spring, he believes interest rates will drop a little more by the end of the year, which could spur additional activity.

More real estate news:2 Pueblo commercial properties fetch nearly $7 million; home sales continue decline

New home building also slowing

The high federal interest rates also continue to impact new home builds in Pueblo County.

Home builders are still being cautious with new starts: Only 20 new permits were pulled in Pueblo County in February, and 12 were in Pueblo West, Anderson said.

Longtime local builders like SkyCreek Homes and Cogswell Homes are continuing to build new homes. Other builders are transitioning to remodeling work, as they did during the housing crisis of 2008 and 2009.

“At least they are able to keep some people busy. They are hanging in there and doing a good job,” Anderson said.

He said Pueblo West continues to be popular for people seeking to purchase homes because of its larger lots, which average an acre in size, allow homeowners to add a detached barn or garage for their “toys.”

"Pueblo West will continue to be popular until it runs out of lots to build on," he said. "You can’t have those extra buildings on the small lots in Pueblo."

More on property taxes:Here's why Pueblo homeowners face massive property tax increases in 2024

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

