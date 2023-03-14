Open in App
Vandalia, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: I-70 WB reopens after several semi-trucks crash in Vandalia

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 70 in Vandalia after winter weather hit the Miami Valley Tuesday overnight.

Troopers were called to Interstate 70 westbound near Dayton International Airport Access Road after they received multiple reports of crashes along the highway around 6:00 a.m., according to state patrol’s dispatch.

Interstate 70 westbound was shut down in the area after multiple semi-truck trailers crashed and were jacked-knifed on the highway.

Only minor injuries were reported at this time, dispatch said. Medics did not make any transports at the time of questioning.

Responders reopened the highway at around 9:10 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

News Center 7 reported from the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaW3U_0lIFfLoL00


