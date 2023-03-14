Open in App
Mount Prospect, IL
Mount Prospect funeral home scraps crematory plans after overwhelming resistance from community

By Mike Krauser,

3 days ago

MOUNT PROSPECT (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A funeral home in Mount Prospect has dropped plans for an on-site crematory following a resounding ‘no’ from neighbors.

The Matz Mount Prospect Funeral Chapel on the 400 block of East Rand Road is in a mostly residential area.

A meeting of the planning and zoning commission was held last Thursday, presenting 27 written statements, seven phone calls, a written petition with 21 signatures and an online petition with over 600 signatures, all in opposition to the proposal.

An attorney for the funeral home, Elliott Wiczer, said even if the crematory operated continuously all year, the emissions would fall short of EPA limits.

“The most cremations that ever, ever would occur in a given week would be five, the most,” Wiczer said.

He said more harmful emissions come from McDonalds and Burger King restaurants.

A man who lives 130 feet away raised concerns about unregulated mercury vapors.

After the meeting the funeral home dropped the proposal.

