Building catches fire in Riverside park

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews battled a fire in a Riverside park overnight on Tuesday.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a small building in Rohrer Park caught fire just after midnight on Tuesday, March 14. Xenia garage fire spreads to home
Fire could reportedly be seen coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.
