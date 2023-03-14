Open in App
Is Gary Lineker in Ted Lasso season 3? Thierry Henry, other players, celebrities in Apple TV show

By Joshua Thomas,

3 days ago

After a long wait, season three of Ted Lasso is finally here and the new episodes won't be short on star quality.

While the main cast is remaining much the same with Jason Sudeikis leading the line again as coach Lasso, they will be joined by some notable names this season.

Previous seasons of Ted Lasso have also featured some celebrity cameos as the hit TV show blurs the lines between fact and fiction.

Here's who you can expect to see in season three and which stars have previously appeared on the Apple TV series...

MORE: Ted Lasso season 3 schedule, episode length

Gary Lineker, Thierry Henry to make Ted Lasso return?

Ted Lasso got two very famous former footballers on the show in season two when Gary Lineker and Thierry Henry featured in episode nine's 'Beard After Hours'.

The two prolific goalscorers were part of a dream sequence that revolved around Lasso's assistant Coach Beard and played themselves.

Both Lineker and Henry had a handful of lines as part of their cameo and it appears they may well be back for more in season three.

According to The Sun , Lineker was eager to make his debut on the show in 2021 and seemed to impress the crew with his acting skills.

“When Gary was approached to be a part of the show he absolutely jumped at the chance," a source was quoted.

“Filming took place on Tuesday at One Night Records in Southwark. When it comes to TV, Gary is an old hand so he didn’t need much guidance on the day. Everyone working on the show told him he was a complete natural."

Other football cameos in Ted Lasso

Peter Crouch

The former England striker is credited with an appearance in season two, episode seven's 'Headspace'.

Crouch's cameo is, however, very subtle and it's only his voice that can be heard in one scene as Nate listens to That Peter Crouch Podcast – which is a very real and very popular podcast.

Mike Dean

The experienced Premier League referee donned the whistle for two Ted Lasso episodes in season two.

Dean was even called "a d***less wonder" by Nate, who was handed a yellow card for the insult.

Chris Kamara

This iconic player-turned-pundit has featured in four different Ted Lasso episodes to date.

Ian Wright

The Arsenal legend appeared as himself in season two, episode six's 'The Signal' and was even forced to praise Tottenham as part of the cameo.

Jermaine Jenas

Speaking of Spurs, this former Tottenham and England midfielder is expected to appear in season three and is given a credit for episode four's 'Big Week'.

Paul Merson

Merson is another ex-player set to make their Ted Lasso debut in season three. The Arsenal veteran is due to appear in episode three which is titled '36986'.

