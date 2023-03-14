Childress’ Aiden Allen, Pampa’s Kynleigh Kirby highlight top performers from previous week

Here are the best of the best from the last week of high school sports action in and around the Panhandle.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaching staffs, please send weekly statistics after your game(s) to ensure your athlete is included in top performers by emailing sports@amarillo.com.

KJ Thomas, Randall, Basketball

Scored 33 points against eventual state champion Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy in a 4A state semifinal game.

Aiden Allen, Childress, Basketball

Led all scorers in the 3A state championship game after recording a double-double in the semifinals.

Jaylen Kaps, West Plains, Softball

Freshman struck out 13 batters against Pampa.

Kynleigh Kirby, Pampa, Softball

Struck out 15 against West Plains in the win.

Zach Swinney and Jeb Tucker, Amarillo High, Baseball

Swinney went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Tucker went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

Kaley Wiseman, Randall, Softball

Went 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs against Borger.

Natalie Chisum, Borger, Softball

Went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Kennadie Cummins, Clarendon, Softball

In five games, went 8-for-14 with 3 home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored. Also struck out 24 batters in the circle.

Madi Valdez, Aniah Mendoza, and Lexi Vallejo, Hereford, Softball

All three had three hits each against Perryton with a combined 11 runs scored and six RBI.

Melanie Lujan, West Plains, Girls Soccer

Had two goals and two assists against Perryton to help clinch the district title.

Madisson Pedraza, Dalhart, Softball

Went 6-for-6 at the plate last week.

Briana Vargas, Dumas, Softball

Went 5-for-7 with four RBI, a home run and a double in two games.

Lily Sobey, Amarillo High, Girls Soccer

Had three goals and four assists last week in two games.

Jani Contreras and Rylee Bennett, Randall, Girls Soccer

Contreras recorded her 19th shutout of the season while Bennett netted two goals.

Carson Haffner, Payton Bush, Kole Dudding, Mason Gilbert, Randall, Baseball

Haffner had a 10 strikeout-game, while Bush went 3-for-4 against Hamilton and Dudding went 3-for-3 against Amarillo High. Gilbert had 12 RBI on four swings over the weekend.

Luis Castellon, Caprock, Boys Soccer

Recorded two assists in a win over Palo Duro.

Nora Lugo, Dumas, Girls Soccer

Had a goal against Pampa.

Justin Martinez, Pampa, Boys Soccer

Had four goals against Dumas.

Kylie Knowles and Mikaila Gilliland, Canyon

In two games, Knowles struck out 19 batters, while giving up just one hit. Gilliland went 5-for-8 with seven runs scored.