Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office receives over 400 care packages from charity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy’s effort to secure care packages for the office’s first responders was successful, thanks to a charitable organization.

VBSO Master Deputy Kyle Silvernail says he was watching television with his family over the holidays when he saw a commercial for an organization that delivers care packages to military personnel and first responders.

Silvernail reached out to the organization, Operation Gratitude, to see if a care package delivery could be arranged. He said giving VBSO employees the packages would be a “great morale booster.”

Operation Gratitude responded to Silvernail’s inquiry, stating that although they had exhausted their holiday supply, they could schedule a delivery once more care packages were put together.

The delivery arrived on Monday, March 13, according to the office. The 450 care packages included lip balm, vitamin C supplements, a handmade bracelet, hygiene kits and more.

“The feeling it gave me to see total strangers giving back to not just military, but us first responders, made me want to do this for all my brothers and sisters in our department,” said MD Silvernail.

For more information on Operation Gratitude’s efforts, click here .