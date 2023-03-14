Garoppolo Signing Provides Raiders with Clarity at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback plan unfolds after signing Jimmy Garoppolo.

The NFL free agency negotiation period officially kicked off on Monday, as teams were permitted to speak to prospective free agents and begin working out contract negotiations.

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of those teams, making a couple of moves on the first day. One of those moves was to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5-million contract with $34 million guaranteed.

The Raiders had been interested in Garoppolo, as he has familiarity with Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler from their time together in New England with the Patriots.

While Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, the Raiders still plan to draft one in the 2023 NFL Draft to develop behind Garoppolo while he hopes to lead the Raiders to the playoffs, something he did for the 49ers every year that he was healthy.

In 2019, his first fully healthy year in San Francisco, Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl. In 2021, he led them to the NFC Championship Game. Garoppolo has a 40-17 record as a starter and has been on the biggest stages in the playoffs.

For the Raiders, signing Garoppolo provides them with a quarterback who fits their current system easily, puts excellent pass catchers around him, and allows them to develop a quarterback behind him. For a team that needed to find some clarity in their plan at quarterback, this signing has provided them with that.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

