Biathlon great Marte Olsbu Roiseland announces retirement

3 days ago

OSLO, Norway -- Marte Olsbu Roiseland, who made history with five medals in biathlon at the Winter Olympics last year, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

The Norwegian won three gold medals and two bronze in Beijing in biathlon. Olsbu Roiseland matched the record for most medals at one Winter Games by any athlete and became the first female biathlete to achieve the feat.

She also won two silver medals at the 2018 Olympics and completed a historic clean sweep at the 2020 world championships as the first biathlete with medals in all seven events.

The International Biathlon Union said 32-year-old Olsbu Roiseland would retire after her home World Cup this week in Holmenkollen, Norway.

