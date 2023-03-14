Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Alabama 15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery

By Jess Grotjahn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoBtb_0lIFSnDg00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with capital murder after police say a 15-year-old died during a drug-related robbery.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says Deiondre Gilmore, 25, is charged with capital murder in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday, March 12.

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith enters not guilty plea, waives arraignment

HPD was called to a shooting into a vehicle around 9 p.m. near Wharton Road and Kenwood Drive.

HPD Major Crimes Unit investigators found out the shooting happened in the area of Colfax and Deerfield Roads. Police say Gilmore shot into a vehicle during a robbery.

Deiondre Gilmore (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Gilmore was taken to the Madison County Jail and will be held there without bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
North Alabama man sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing wife
Hollywood, AL12 hours ago
One dead, two injured, one detained in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
Woman arrested in 'one of largest drug seizures' in Etowah County history
Hokes Bluff, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Authorities identify man killed in attempted car-theft
Huntsville, AL14 hours ago
Madison man arrested after kilos of cocaine sent through the mail, police say
Madison, AL14 hours ago
Attempted car theft ends in shooting death at Mastin Lake Rd. gas station
Huntsville, AL15 hours ago
Mother charged with capital murder after 8-year-old killed in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
Car crashes into Huntsville salon
Huntsville, AL12 hours ago
Morgan County Superintendent releases statement after 8-year-old boy dies in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Police ask for help in finding stolen construction vehicle
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
String of fires across Madison County have residents on edge
Florence, AL2 days ago
Crash victim’s mother, defense attorney react to Felix Ortega’s death in prison
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Man Under Guard in Gadsden Area Hospital
Gadsden, AL4 days ago
Authorities identify woman killed in Morgan County crash
Somerville, AL4 days ago
Teen dead, 5 others injured after crash in north Alabama
New Market, AL4 days ago
Drug trafficking arrest after police chase in Decatur
Decatur, AL5 days ago
Two 18-wheelers catch fire on I-65 ramp near Falkville
Falkville, AL3 days ago
No injuries reported in house fire near Mastin Lake Rd.
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Decatur man arrested after Xanax, cocaine allegedly found in his possession
Decatur, AL6 days ago
NOAA weather radio giveaway in Etowah County
Birmingham, AL14 hours ago
Tuesday Morning closing 10 stores in Alabama
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
BJ’s new Alabama warehouse club one of 5 being built across U.S.
Madison, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy