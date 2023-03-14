Bradfordville Blues Club to Close April 1

In a message on Facebook, the owners of the Bradfordville Blues Club announced the club will close April 1. The post is provided below:

It’s time, folks. After 21 fantastic years of running the most magical club on the planet, it’s time to fully retire, visit family and friends, take in romantic sunsets and explore parts unknown. Sadly, we announce the closing of the Bradfordville Blues Club as of April 1, 2023 (no, not an April Fool’s joke).

Kim and I have had the privilege of Keeping the Blues Alive at this historic and truly unique juke joint. We have been rewarded with friendships and love from the folks we’ve met from customers, our “irregulars”, musicians, bands and the community at large. Its taken a village to keep the club open. The Tallahassee and music communities responded with support, loyalty and financial aid when needed.

We could not have done it without you! There are too many people to thank but there are two people, Walter Potter and Ree Case, without whom the club would not have survived. They have been behind us since day one and to whom we are forever grateful!

We don’t know yet what the future holds for the club. It’s in the hands of members of the Henry Family who purchased the property in the 1880’s. We all owe a debt of gratitude to the Henry Family who supported us and kept the blues alive!

We are talking with folks who have expressed an interest in preserving the club. We truly hope that the right people come along who will have the same passion for the club, the music and the rich heritage of the Henry grounds. We’ll keep you posted.

To all of our supporters: We love you and thank you for allowing Kim and me to have the time of our lives. We hope to see you in February and March as we bring in some of the bands that have meant so much to us over the last two decades.

Listed below are scheduled events that were not sold out as of March 9th.

Friday, March 17 @ 7:30 pm The Jose Ramirez Band $25

Saturday, March 18 @ 7:30 pm Joey Gilmore & The TCB Express $30

Sunday, March 19 at 5pm Sarasota Slim and JC & the Backscratchers $25

Wednesday, March 22 @ 7:30 pm Nick Schnebelen Band $20

Friday, March 24 @ 7:30 pm Mark Hummel & The Blues Survivors $30

Saturday, March 25 @ 7:30 pm Harper & Midwest Kind $25

Sunday, March 26 at 5pm Steady Rollin’ Bob Margolin with the David Julia Band $30

Thursday, March 30 @ 7:30 pm James Armstrong $30